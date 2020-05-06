MOUNT VERNON — Vada (Nye) Schwendau, 94, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Parkside Village in Westerville.

She was born April 8, 1926, in Columbus to Charles Wendel and Ruth Marie (Kuhlwein) Nye. She graduated from North High School in Columbus in 1943 and The Ohio State University in 1947 with a Bachelor of science in nursing.

She was a public health nurse with the Columbus Board of Health until she married Edward H. Schwendau of Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 7, 1950, and moved to the Chicago area. She retired as a certified teacher/nurse consultant form the Barrington, Illinois School District. Vada also served as a Red Cross nurse volunteer and Salvation Army Volunteer. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. She was also a life member of both The Ohio State University Alumni Association and The Ohio State University Nurses Alumni Society.

Vada is survived by a son, Mark (Karen) Schwendau of Byron, IL; a daughter, Debra (Gene) Jackson of Nokomis, FL; grandchildren, Kendra (Nathan) Asbury of Rockford, IL, Kyle (Abbey) Jackson of Marietta, GA, Katie (Jordan) Shaver of North Port, FL, and Trevor Schwendau (Helen Aly) of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by seven precious great-grandchildren, Blakely, Ellowyn and Rylen Asbury, Keller and Isabella Vada Jackson, and Joslyn and Brynley Shaver. Vada also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Betty Nye; a niece, Kathy Nye Bixler; and a nephew, Steve (Claudia) Nye.

Vada was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Wendell, on April 26; parents, Ruth and Charles; and an infant sister.

Services were observed privately by her family Sunday, May 3, at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury followed with graveside services in Mount Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Capital City Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association in Vada’s memory.

