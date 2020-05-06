Title office reopens but BMV’s not

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Title Office reopened Monday, ending a nearly two-month-long closure since March 19. The office is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and currently does not have Saturday hours.

The public is encouraged to send title transactions by mail. Late fees will be waived for vehicles signed over after March 9 pursuant House Bill 197, said Clerk of Courts Christy Staton. Usually, car owners are required to obtain a title within 30 days of the purchase or be subject to a late fee.

If business is “absolutely necessary to conduct at the office,” the office asks the public to take steps to protect themselves and others, including wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social distance and maintaining normal hygiene.

The office also states that it will limit the number of customers in the lobby at one time and comply with the state’s social distancing requirements.

The title office only handles vehicle titles. Business regarding driver’s license and registration should be directed to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). The Mount Vernon BMV office is not currently open.

Staton said customers are encouraged to utilize BMV’s online services, including online portals and live chat. According to a BMV COVID-19 closure announcement, customers can renew registrations and purchase temporary tags online at www.oplates.com.

The BMV announcement also notes that HB 197 allows licenses expiring during the declared state of emergency to remain valid until 90 days after the declared emergency ends. This includes driver licenses, ID cards, temporary permits, registrations and temporary tags.

The local BMV office was not available for comment. Ohio BMV’s media contact did not return the request for comment as of press time.

