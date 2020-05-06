Obituary

Richard L. ‘Dick’ Bisel

BELLVILLE — Richard L. “Dick” Bisel, of Bellville, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Richard L. “Dick” Bisel.

 

