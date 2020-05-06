Parsons runs for front-line healthcare workers

MOUNT VERNON — For Mount Vernon resident and former Mount Vernon Nazarene University sports information director Dave Parsons it may look like it’s all about serving pizza. It’s a fact it’s always been about serving the community. Now in public relations at Donatos Pizza, the community that Parsons serves is quite a bit larger than it used to be.

Parsons turned 24 hours of charitable running into a treat for Central Ohio hospital workers who have been on the front lines in the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Parsons, with sponsorship from the corporate office of Donatos Pizza and Mount Vernon Donatos owner Chris Rose, was able to deliver pizzas to doctors, nurses and other front-line staff at Knox Community Hospital on Tuesday evening.

“Front-line workers deserve a little break so, I’m glad we could help,” Rose said. “We just want to be part of the community and do the right thing and say ‘thank you,’ ourselves. Teaming up with Dave means we can feed a lot more people.”

It was about two weeks ago, Parsons and 22 of his friends, a group called the Rogue Racers, attempted to run a 100-mile ultra-marathon, stretched out over 24 hours.

“We were doing this challenge where if you run 4.2 miles every hour, you get to 100.8 miles after 24 hours,” Parsons, who never ran an ultra-marathon before, explained. “So, I said that sounds like it would be doable that way. If I go out for a run, I can run seven to eight miles in an hour. So I thought 4.2 means I’ll have a little bit of time each hour to relax, get some food or whatever.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite that simple. Each runner had to get on a Zoom call and check in with the other runners, so each runner would know the progress of the others. Most of the runners live in central Ohio, but there were a few in other parts of the country like California and Arizona. Each runner ran close to home on a course of their choice. All of them were trying to achieve the same thing, but each was running for their reason. Many individual members of Rogue Racers were being sponsored by different people. Parsons had a ready-made sponsor in his employer, Donatos.

“Other people did fundraising in this as well, but that was not a requirement,” said Parsons. “There was no entry fee for this. With everything that is canceled right now, runners are just looking for ways to challenge themselves, because there’s no racing right now. Working for Donatos gives me opportunities like this to serve the community.”

Perhaps Parsons had the hilliest and most challenging course out of all of the runners.

“I ran around new Gambier Road and any direction you go from there is hilly,” Parsons said. “That means I run toward Coshocton Avenue. Going downhill is okay, but when I go home, I have to run uphill. That part was pretty challenging. In fact, I had talked about how hilly my course was, and some of my sponsors donated based on elevation so I would quit whining about the hills.”

In the end, only two of the runners made a hundred miles. Parsons reached 68 miles, but for a while, it didn’t look like he would get that far. Parsons ran out of gas after the first 10 hours and had only covered 43 miles.

“I knew I was in trouble by 9:57 a.m.,” Parsons said. “I was having digestive issues and my stomach was a wreck. It was getting harder and harder to get just 4.2 miles done in the hour. Plus, you have to charge your watch every once in a while, because you have to log your miles on an app.”

The second part of Parsons day came after he dropped out of the hundred-mile challenge. Ginger ale helped his stomach, and some Donatos pizza, which was two miles from his home, provided an incentive to add some distance to his day’s total. Every mile meant one more pizza. Three more hours of walking put him at 55 miles by about three in the afternoon.

Sleep-deprived, Parsons laid down for a little while and slept. Unfortunately, he didn’t wake up for six hours and it was 9:03 p.m. when he realized he was running out of time and it was raining. With the rest, he was feeling a little better and drove over to MVNU to see what he could add to his best-ever total of miles.

A little rain wasn’t going to stop Parsons. It rained at the Boston Marathon in 2018, and he would have run in that had it not been for a broken foot he had sustained in a car accident. Even though he didn’t run, he still had the Boston Marathon jacket from that year, so he put it on.

“I don’t know if it was mentally something about that, but I just got locked in all of a sudden,” Parsons said. “When I got out of my car at The Naz, I decided to do a slow jog instead of walking. I said, ‘If I need to stop and walk, I’ll stop and walk. But if I start out with a jog I have a chance to do more.’”

Parsons started running mile by mile. Eventually, he hit 60 miles and decided to go 63 because that was the year that Donatos pizza was founded — 1963. Parsons ran all over Mount Vernon in those final hours, eventually covering a half marathon and reaching 68 miles before midnight. Mile number 68 was run at 7:57, which was his fastest mile of the day.

“I thought about the people working at the hospitals,” Parsons said. “They’re doing 12-hour shifts and their families are scared because they’re being exposed to everything. That kept pushing me to give everything I had.”

And for Parsons, giving was the whole idea.

