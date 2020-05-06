Knox County’s food assistance needs surge

MOUNT VERNON — There is a definite surge happening in Knox County right now — not a surge in new coronavirus cases, not yet anyway — but in the number of families seeking food assistance.

Knox County Commissioners heard Tuesday from Job and Family Services Director Matthew Kurtz that the demand for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) more than doubled in April.

Kurtz provided commissioners with complete 2019 SNAP figures for all of last year and the first four months of 2020. For March of this year, which has been the highest in food assistance, the total was $655,585 in SNAP assistance paid out to families who meet low-income guidelines.

In April, that figure increased dramatically to $1,558,016. Kurtz attributed the reason as children being out of school, where they receive meals, whereas now they are confined to learning at home. Families received $5 per child, per school day, to make up for meals children missed from pandemic-related school closures.

Kurtz also discussed Medicaid, which did not have figures yet available for 2020. Last year, Medicaid paid out $131,179,094 in medical coverage to Knox County residents, an increase of nearly $5 million over 2018. The number of county residents served by Medicaid averages about 12,250 people.

Layoffs and job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic will affect Medicaid numbers in April, May and June when they are released, Kurtz said. There will be a lag showing the increase in new Medicaid clients because those who had been employed likely held onto their health coverage for a month or two before qualifying for Medicaid.

Kurtz said the county’s unemployment rate will not be released for a few weeks, but he estimated it is somewhere between 9 to 9.5 percent. Before the pandemic, it was less than 4 percent. The state has handled about 1 million unemployment claims in total and has stated it has processed about 85 percent of them to date. The federal government is also offering unemployed individuals $600 per week in additional assistance, which should be the case through July.

Commissioner Thom Collier said he has heard in Knox County of instances where individuals attempted to apply for unemployment through the phone system, and were told each time that more information was needed — even though they had completed everything the forms had asked. County Administrator Jason Booth said a relative of his in southern Ohio had struggled to hear back from the state unemployment system for six weeks. Only by happenstance did he meet an unemployment claims worker who processed his case the next day.

Before the pandemic started costing millions of Americans their jobs, Kurtz said the state only had 42 workers to handle unemployment claims, which averaged in the low thousands per week. So the dramatic increase in unemployment claims statewide caused system slowdowns as new workers were trained and brought up to speed. Kurtz said many JFS employees who handle call center work, about 15 of them, continue to work at home for their safety. That will continue for the foreseeable future because they have demonstrated they can do the work from home and not fall behind. They are also monitored closely to ensure they are working when they are clocked in, he said.

In action taken Tuesday, commissioners:

•Had to rescind a bid award of $66,166 made April 28 to Core and Main, which was to install approximately 110 new water meters for Martinsburg residents. The meters are part of the entire state grant-funded Martinsburg Water System Improvement Project. Booth said the state’s grant consultant, Amy Schocken, has informed the county that due to state budget concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state will not consider issuing the funds for the grants until July at the earliest. The other parts of the project, including a new well, well house, waterlines, and water tank painting and interior improvement, were already put on hold due to bids that exceeded the project engineer’s estimate. Two grants for the project total about $700,000.

•Awarded a bid of $1,119,727.70 to Kokosing Construction, which will soon begin a nearly 6-mile asphalt paving project covering the north half of Apple Valley Drive. Included are two connected roads, Northridge Heights Drive and Valley Ridge Drive. Bids were opened April 9, with Kokosing Construction’s bid more than $19,000 under the bid of Small’s Asphalt Paving. The engineer’s estimate was $1,435,109. This will be Phase 2 of the Apple Valley Paving Project, with part of Apple Valley Drive previously completed under Phase I.

•At the request of City of Mount Vernon Engineer Brian Ball, commissioners agreed to release $64,267 to the city for its share of permissive fees, which are assessed as part of motor vehicle licensing fees. The city will use its permissive fee funds for an asphalt paving project that includes Belmont Avenue and North Mulberry Street.