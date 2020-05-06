Photography

Four-way stops to go up

11:24 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Stop signs will be installed at a trio of Mount Vernon intersections, which will be converted into four-way stops through May 13. The intersections of Gambier and Liberty, Gambier and Rogers and Liberty and Howard streets will be changed for the pumping of water out of the stormwater and sinkhole repair project near Phillips Park.

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

