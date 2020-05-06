Emotions run high for graduating seniors

MOUNT VERNON — The Class of 2020 has lost the traditional memories that are created by end-of-the-year activities like prom, senior week, senior skip days and graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio closed its school buildings in March and extended that closure on April 20 to the end of the year, basically killing any thoughts about making up some of these memories. And while most seniors understand the reason why school was shut down, it doesn’t change how devastating this time can be for them.

Maggie Williams is a senior at Mount Vernon High School who hasn’t been trying to dwell on what the senior class might have missed out on during their last nine weeks of school. She said that the administration is working hard on trying to give the class prom and graduation and allowing the seniors to give input on what will happen.

“It’s definitely difficult to see our senior year-end like this,” she said. “There are a lot of emotions in thinking about how I’ll never walk the halls of the high school again with my friends by my side, but I’m thankful for all the experiences I did have.”

While she’s missing out on things like the talent show, senior skip day, and participating in the senior prank, she said she’s looking forward to seeing her friends once the order is lifted.

“Our senior class is experiencing something that hopefully no one else will ever have to, but we’re in this together,” Williams said.

And this experience has allowed them to do something new. She explained that the Mount Vernon senior class has created an Instagram account to showcase each senior and celebrate their plans. She also said she has picked up a few old hobbies as well to fill the free time. Williams said she’s sending her friends’ friendship bracelets along with letters — something different than their usual Snapchat or texting.

Centerburg High School Senior Zoe Webb said while she figured the announcement of not returning to school was coming, it was still hard to hear.

“I am so devastated about school being canceled and the year being cut so short,” she said. “You go all through high school looking forward to these last three months of 12 years with your friends, so for that to be taken away is devastating.”

She did mention that she’s hopeful that the senior class can get together over the summer one last time before going their separate ways, even if the event is student-led.

“Everyone has been super supportive and understanding of how the class of 2020 is feeling,” Webb said. “Administration and staff are definitely trying to do their part the best they can so that we get to at least have some closure, and I’m super thankful for that.”

“I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we did not see the end of the school year coming this quickly,” said Trey Figgins, a senior at Centerburg, explaining that the moment he found out the high school play was shut down was surreal. “Everything came to such a screeching halt and I do not think anyone could possibly have prepared for the news that day.”

The hardest adjustment for Figgins was going from a busy schedule of being at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to have an empty schedule. As a music and theater kid, he’s bummed out about the loss of concerts and performance but he said his heart goes out to the athletes of spring sports because he knows how hard all the senior athletes have worked for their final season.

“I just keep waiting for what feels like a long spring break to be over, it’s not even real yet,” he said. “People keep asking me how it feels to only have X number of days left in high school and I’m still able to laugh it off.”



Riley Kemmer



Samuel Basset

Riley Kemmer, Highland High School senior, feels as though she can vouch for many seniors by saying the “year did not end the way that we envisioned.”

“I left school on March 13 knowing that could’ve been my last day of high school. This is a feeling I will never forget,” she said. “I looked around at all the faces of underclassmen, my friends, teachers, coaches and saw the fear of what would be happening next.”

She feels for her classmates who won’t get to compete in spring sports. She also feels sorrowful because she won’t be able to get to attend senior prom, senior breakfast, award nights or graduation rehearsals with her friends — but she knows that the decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

“Once restrictions are lifted, I know my friends have talked about having one last prom together before we all head our separate ways,” she said, adding that memories made at prom only come once in a lifetime but last forever. “It is unclear where or when our prom will be held but I know that it is something we all would like to do together, one more time, before we set out by ourselves.”

Samuel Bassett, a senior at Centerburg, doesn’t know what memories he’ll be able to get back this year.

“I had good-byes and farewells to my fellow students that I will never get to say,” he said. “And I have memories and final moments that I will never get back. For me, this spring was the semester that I looked forward to the most.”

The spring semester was when many of the senior events were supposed to have taken place, and Bassett is saddened by the fact that they were taken away. A lot of his extracurriculars, he added, lack a sense of closure.

“In the blink of an eye, all of these memories were taken away,” Bassett said. “While I have no issues with the decisions to close schools, I am still lamenting over the loss of memories. Honestly, no event of sentiment can really get the opportunities of my senior year back.”

As far as their future plans, some are worried about how their first semester of college will look or if they will go to college in the fall.

“My plan was to start this fall,” Kemmer said. “However, now I am looking to starting this winter, or perhaps take a gap year. With my career path, attending my first year of college via virtual school would not be in my best interest.”

Instead, Kemmer said she would like to work as much as possible to give her more opportunities and experience before stepping into the real world.

Though he hasn’t had to make any changes for his college plans, Bassett is worried that he will have to start college online.

“I just hope we can return to as much normalcy as is humanly possible,” he said. “But honestly, I do not know when or what the new ‘normal’ will be like. … So while I yearn for my senior memories and my freshman year of college, I’m cautiously optimistic that I will get some of these moments back.”

Webb still plans on attending Ashland University in the fall and joining both the dance and cheerleading teams but is unsure of which direction they will be going in.

“My dance camp that was supposed to be at the end of June has already been canceled and moved to the weekend before classes start,” she said. “We obviously don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but I’m really hopeful that I will be able to experience my first collegiate football game with my team.”

Williams is heading south to North Carolina to play golf and study golf management at Methodist University.

“So far, we are still supposed to report in August,” she said. “But with everything going on it could of course be postponed. Methodist has been gracious in giving us all something to look forward to — they gave us the opportunity to get our rooming assignments early and our class schedules.”

She added that all 29 students in her professional golf management program started a group chat and have been talking most days, even doing a Zoom call. It is something which, according to Williams, probably wouldn’t have happened without the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We talk every day which makes me look forward to the future instead of thinking about what I may be missing out on in these last few weeks of high school,” Williams said.