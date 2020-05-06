Devils youth movement stalled by COVID-19

DANVILLE — With nine freshmen on the roster, the Danville baseball team had youth on its side. The question going into the season was how quickly the kids would adjust to varsity ball at the high school level.

“When you’ve got a bunch of 14-, 15-, 16-year-old kids going up against 18-year-olds, it’s a big learning curve,” Danville head coach Brian Bratton said. “We have a total of nine freshmen and my biggest thought was that these kids have the ability to play at the varsity level and a lot of them were probably going to.”

The youngsters are used to seeing pitching in 50- to 60-mile per hour range in youth ball. Now they’ll have to face guys who throw in the 80s and 90s.

“It’s just a big adjustment,” Bratton said. “We were going to have to do a lot of learning on the fly and a lot of … failure. It is what it is. I tell the kids every time, ‘Baseball is a game of failure.’ If you fail 70 percent of the time, you’re a hall-of-famer.”

Learning comes in response to failure.

“How do we correct that so we don’t do that next time,” Bratton said. “It was going to be a learning experience for us. But the good news is that the kids are very upbeat. They are open to listening.”

The missed experience is why the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the season hurts a program like Danville.

“It hurts a lot,” Bratton said. “I have nine freshmen and next year I could have anywhere from five to eight freshmen. So, I’m looking at anywhere from 13 to 17 kids that I’m going to have to start from scratch.

“When you wipe out a whole year like this, everybody misses out on learning experience and growing pains and just being able to have that year under your belt. It’s going to be tough for small communities like ours where all the kids play multiple sports and they don’t play travel ball.”

Danville is led by a pair of seniors, Zane Risser and Garren Wills, who was going to help with the learning curve. Risser is a center fielder and a pitcher and Wills will handle both middle infield positions at one point or another as well as pitch.

“They won’t let anyone fail,” Bratton said. “There’s no negativity with those two. They build everybody up. That is one thing that is going to be truly going to be missed with those two. Them not getting to play their senior is a disappointment. I feel so bad for those two seniors because they put so much work in.”

True to form, Risser thought this group was up to the task to turn things around after a 2-18 overall record and a 0-14 mark in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference last year.

“We have a real good freshmen class,” he said. “I think we could have had a nice season and a nice tournament run to be honest. Our freshmen are just all-around ballplayers. We have some good pitching, some good infielders and outfielders in that group. They could also hit.

“It didn’t really matter that they were freshmen coming up. It seemed like they were the kinds of kids that could move up to the next level and play at that level.”

Risser was to be flanked by juniors Trevor Sturgeon and Gavin Vickers, with freshman Dustin Beckett serving as the next guy off the bench. Freshman Kaiden Colopy and first-year senior John Hostesler provided depth.

Wills and sophomore Darren Mickley got a lot of experience at shortstop after Dylan James was injured. James is now at the University of Akron.

“James missed about 90 percent of the whole year,” Bratton said. “(Mickley) and Garren Wills got a lot of experience playing there last year.”

Wills would have played either middle infield position.

Juniors Logan Neitzelt and Bryce Colopy were slated to handle first and third base. Colopy could also play second base.

Sophomore Wyatt Weckesser and freshmen Levi Lyons, Aaron Mezie and Zach Sapp were all utility players that provided depth around the infield.

Junior Preston Brady was slated to handle catching duties along with Beckett and Mezie getting time as well depending on pitching duties.

Mickley, Weckesser and Sapp would have handled starting duties on the mound with Risser, Wills, Brady, Neitzelt and freshman Cody Elliott would have gotten innings as well.

“I think freshman year is a big year and it really stinks for them to lose it,” Risser said. “I think you learn a lot and throughout the year you get a lot better. I think if these kids are committed and they love the sport … I think they’ll be O.K. They’ll put the time in this offseason and be prepared for (their) sophomore year.”