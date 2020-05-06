MOUNT GILEAD — Charlotte I. Geyer, 101, of Mount Gilead, died April 30, 2020.

Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1919 in Marengo, the daughter of the late Herman and Bessie (Venus) Hart. She graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1937.

Her family owned and operated Geyers’ Markets Inc., which was a family affair, as everyone pitched in and helped wherever they were needed to grow the family business.

She will be missed by her daughter, Pamela (Rodney) Clinger; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Geyer; daughter and son-in-law, Pat (Don) Staley; a grandson; and four siblings, Charles Hart, Dorothy Elliott, Martha Zimmerman, and William Hart.

Services celebrating Charlotte’s life will be observed privately by family and friends due to COVID-19.

