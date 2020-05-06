FREDERICKTOWN — Alexander M. “Alex” Ferrell, 28, of Fredericktown passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Dec. 17, 1991, in Columbus to Travis and Deana (Lambert) Ferrell. Alex played youth sports in Mount Vernon. He was standout athlete for the Newark Catholic High School football team from which he graduated with the Class of 2010. Alex was a Veteran serving in the United States Army in 2011 where he served as an aeriel drone technician. He enjoyed fishing and golfing but most of all, he loved the time he spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Travis and Deana Ferrell; his brother, Aedan Ferrell; his sister, Alayna Ferrell; and grandparents, Nancy (Richard) Young, Letha Tom, and John (Brenda) Lambert.

Alex was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Ferrell.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 8, beginning at 12 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville with Rev. David Todd Ferrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

