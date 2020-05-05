Untested Scots hoped to prove themselves

SPARTA — Sixth-year Highland baseball coach Donnie Kline thought of the past when looking this year’s team.

The Scots, which went 19-9 overall last year and 12-2 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference to share the title with Fredericktown.

But they lost eight players off that team, leaving this crop untested.

“It was kind of reminiscent of 2015-2016,” Kline said. “We graduated a lot of seniors from that ’15 team (that was) very successful. The ’16 team was a very new team (with) a lot of new faces. We were a younger team with not a lot of experience.”

Nonetheless, Kline was confident his talent would prove itself to be very capable. It’s what made the cancellation of the season so disappointing.

“I actually thought we were going to go into the season pretty strong because our young guys were showing out,” senior Zachary Wetzel said. “People have been doubting Highland baseball because of all the (players) that are gone. But they don’t realize that we have such a good, young team.”

Wetzel (center field) and fellow senior Clayton Schindley (third base) were the most experienced fielders returning with senior Jack Weaver returning as a pitcher.

Weaver and juniors Owen Mott and Logan Shaffer were all going to play key roles on the mound this year for the Scots.

“We were very hopeful that (Weaver) would be the ace on the mound,” Kline said. “Owen Mott was kind of our closer last year. He has a unique delivery. He kind of drops down and his elbow is below the knee like the old sidewinders. Logan Shaffer is a lefty and he was a Saturday pitcher to get his feet wet as a sophomore and he did a good job.”

Highland had seven seniors on this year’s squad with many of them playing bench roles last year. Gunner Oakley (utility), Branton Howard (right field), Tyler DeWeese (catcher) and Bailey Damron (pitcher) were hoping to play more pivotal roles this season.

“A lot of these guys had been kind of waiting (for) their time,” Kline said. “That’s the saddest of (the COVID-19 pandemic) is that these guys were waiting for their chance. They stayed in the program and worked their butts off in the weight room and on the field. They were excited about a chance to prove they could play. It was their chance, so to speak. That’s the sad part, but that’s sports and life in general.”

DeWeese and sophomore Luke Cain were going to share time at catcher. Sophomore Jon Jensen would have seen time behind the plate as well.

Juniors Wyatt Groves and Tyler Disbennett and sophomores Blake Jodrey and Taz Taylor would have logged innings on the mound this year.

Junior Domonick Carter was penciled in at first base with Shaffer and Taylor also seeing time. Sophomore Rider Minnick was making the move from first base to short.

Jodrey would have been at second base and junior Kaden Johnson was slated to play both second and short depending on pitching duties.

“(Minnick) is just a stud,” Wetzel said. “He’s always working … and he’s never satisfied.”

Schindley was slated to hold down third base.

“He’s a hitting machine,” Kline said. “He’s hit well for us since his sophomore year. He’s just one of those guys with a very natural (swing). We were kind of counting on him to be a middle-of-the-lineup guy.”

Wetzel was penciled in at center and would have been flanked by Howard in right and junior Randy Cain in left. Sophomore Zach Pinkerton and junior Bryant Marcum provided depth in the outfield.

“It’s a pitcher’s park and we need a lot of speed in the outfield,” Kline said. “(Wetzel is) a very fast young man, who covers a lot of ground. Howard has been with (varsity) for four years and every year, he’s been that fourth guy. This year, I think he was excited about being an everyday starter. He’s extremely fast and a very good defender.”

But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the season, making the future uncertain. For now, Kline and Scots are trying to cope with that.

“This is difficult because there’s not really a way to fix it,” Kline said. “There’s not really a solution. It’s a difficult time. To be a leader in an organization, we try to provide the guys with some guidance. But it’s difficult. There’s no precedent. There’re no coaches (you can go to and ask), ‘How do you handle this?’ It’s brand-new and it’s confusing. The boys are family, so you worry about them.

“It’s not just Highland or the KMAC or central Ohio — it’s everywhere. We’re all in the same boat. So, you try to take it day by day.”

Highland has been through a lot this spring. Alum Jett Swetland, who came back to be an assistant after graduating from Mount Olive University, died in a car crash in March.

“He was just a great kid,” Kline said. “I coached him. He was someone I was very close with throughout the years. I always knew he was going to be a coach. I was ecstatic when he came back. He was a rock star and the boys loved him.”