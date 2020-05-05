Several area leagues cancel because of COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON — Ball fields all over the area would normally be busy places at this time of year, but this is no ordinary year. Those ball fields are closed for business, while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate our lives.

The Centerburg Baseball & Softball Little League Association (CBSLLA) board, in a message on its webpage dated April 25, canceled the entire 2020 season for all levels of T-ball, baseball and softball. In the message, they explained, “The decision was not easy to make, given our love for the kids, the community and our sport.”

The Highland Sports Association (HSA) took the same action, canceling it’s baseball and softball seasons. The message, on the HSA webpage went out to players and parents, also on April 25.

Danville baseball, which normally runs from the third of April until July 4, also canceled its season. That also includes Howard, Loudonville and West Holmes, all of which play with Danville and comprise the Holmes, Ashland, Knox (HAK) Youth Baseball Board.

“So, with the restrictions on gatherings to more than 10 people up to the end of May, it just wouldn’t afford us a season for these kids,” said Danville Little League president Missy Brewer. “I have three kids myself and they’re disappointed, but you have to follow guidelines and what is best, safety-wise, for everybody.”

The Knox County Babe Ruth League posted the following on its website on April 29.

“At this time we are going to have to extend our shutdown of all official Babe Ruth activity until mid-May. At this point, a date can not be given on when we can start, as we are waiting for Governor DeWine to allow us to play. As soon as we are allowed to play, our goal as a board is to try to have a season for the kids. Again, we appreciate your patience and understanding through these troubling times. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.”

The Mount Vernon Little League can only wait to see when restrictions, which now run through the end of May, are eased.

“That gives us two months, now that little league has officially canceled,” said MVBA president Austin Goetzman, “For now, we are just waiting to see what the governor does and when he allows us to play,”

Currently, Goetzman is shooting for a June 15 start date, and the first two weeks of June would be set aside for practice for the kids. All of this is contingent upon what decisions the governor will make in the coming days and weeks.

The recent cancellation of the 2020 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., and the associated playoffs, gives the local little leagues an open month of July and part of August into which they can push back the tail end of their schedules.

The Mount Vernon Girls Softball League’s spring season became the latest victim of COVID-19. It canceled the season in a Sunday afternoon meeting. Their spring season and the Dixie Days Tournament they host — an annual Fourth of July tradition in Mount Vernon — canceled. Along with Mount Vernon youth softball went Danville and Howard, both of whom had become part of the Mount Vernon league. Only the Mount Vernon Mayhem travel ball team will play, if they can find a tournament, that is.

The Highland Youth Softball Organization (HYSO) is still hanging on. They play in the same league as Fredericktown softball, along with Cardington, Mount Gilead, Northmor and Highland Softball Association (HSA). All have shut down their seasons, except for Highland HYSO and Fredericktown softball.

“We’re waiting until the last minute, but it’s not looking promising for us, either,” said Fredericktown Girls Softball League president Don Hughes. “Even if we get a start date, I don’t know if we can get all of our uniforms in and things like that. For us, It’s all about the girls. We don’t want to throw in the towel too soon. We want to give them something they love. We’re trying to hold out, but it doesn’t look favorable.”

The HSA simply played it safe.

“I’ve had parents who wanted their money back,” explained HSA president Tim Compton. “They’re not taking a chance. Then, the governor keeps extending the (stay-at-home orders.) We would have already been playing games by now, but No. 1 with the HSA, we are out for the kids. We don’t want them to get sick. I couldn’t live with myself if one of the kids got sick, or one of the grandparents, and something happened. It’s all about the kids and the families. We’re not taking a chance.”

The area traveling and COYBL teams, Mid-Ohio Bullets baseball, Ohio Stingrays softball, Central Ohio Storm softball and Scarlet & Gray softball, all plan to play some sort of season this year, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Geoff Cowles: 740-397-5333 or gcowles@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews