MOUNT VERNON — Philip J. Silverwood, 88, of Mount Vernon, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, 2020.

Phil was born Sept. 1, 1931 in Delaware, to the late Jay and Charlotte (Pittman) Silverwood. He was an engineer at the Newark Air Force Base for 31 years, known by his peers for his forward-thinking innovations, and proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Phil thoroughly enjoyed exploring and tending to the vast acreage of his beautiful tree farm that continues to be an escape where many cherished family memories are created. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and maintained a love for the outdoors that inspired many of his cross country camping adventures to experience the landscape of our stunning country. Phil maintained a very active lifestyle even in his elder years as a cyclist and proud member of the Sub Alpine Hiking Club.

Phil is survived by his children, Steven (Susan) Silverwood, Monique (Skip) Scott; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim Silverwood. He was preceded in death by his wife Pierrette (Poliquin) Silverwood for 61 years.

There will be a private burial service Saturday, May 9 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio.

