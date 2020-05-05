Mazzari: Stand up and be counted

DANVILLE — At Monday’s Danville village council meeting, Mayor Joe Mazzari urged residents to complete the decennial US census survey online at 2020census.gov.

Mazzari highlighted that the result of the 2020 census will affect state and federal funding available to the community. Completing the census online will also spare residents from having people coming to their doors for an in-person survey, Mazzari noted.

“This census count is so important to our community and our county,” Mazzari said. “If we have a proper enough count, this can tie to money that we can bring into our community to help infrastructure and many other things. … If you don’t want someone coming, knocking on your door, asking how many people live in your home, please take the five minutes to fill out the website.”

A study done by the George Washington Institute for Public Policy found that at least 55 large spending programs in Ohio are guided by census data. These include tax credit programs, grant and loan programs and federal contract dollars awarded to small local businesses. The programs use census data to help them define eligibility, geographical areas, priorities and interest rates for funding, according to the study.

According to the US Census Bureau, many states also rely on the population numbers from the census to allocate tax money for local infrastructures such as roads and bridges.

“If people don’t voluntarily give their census, then the numbers are going to be really low,” Mazzari said.

Mazzari noted that the bureau is also hiring temporary part-time census workers for those who are seeking employment. The pay rates in Ohio is approximately $17 an hour, according to the application website at 2020census.org/en/jobs.

The bureau temporarily suspended 2020 field operations due to COVID-19. It now plans to reactivate field operations after June 1, according to the latest announcement.

Meanwhile, the council also discussed steps to safely reopen the municipal building and other village activities.

The mayor, village administrator and village clerk will have a meeting on Tuesday about the timeframe and guidelines for reopening the building, according to Mazzari.

Mazzari and Village Treasurer/Clerk Laurie Vess also shared that the village has found a dropbox that can be mounted to the municipal building for people to drop off payments.

As for the upcoming Memorial Day Parade, Mazzari said the American Legion group that organizes the parade has planned for a meeting on May 14. Council will know more after the meeting, he said.

Any potential movies in the park will not happen until at least July, according to information shared in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the village government continues to perform its daily functions. Mazzari noted that the village will enforce regulations about high grass and yard care. New structures also need to acquire the proper permit from the zoning department and can be obtained by calling the clerk’s office at 740-599-6888.

“If someone has already put a structure up, they still need to get a hold of us pretty quickly (to) get the permit taken care of,” Mazzari said.

For legislation, the council unanimously approved a resolution issuing $62,000 in bond anticipation notes to fund the acquisition of a new Ford police cruiser and related equipment. Voting was conducted by the village clerk calling rolls and councilmembers verbalizing their votes during the video conference.

Since April 2, the council has been meeting remotely on the online video conferencing platform. Mazzari said that the council will have at least one more Zoom meeting, then a discussion about whether and how to resume in-person meetings.

“I’m not trying to pressure anybody to come into the building that’s not comfortable with doing that,” Mazzari said.

Mazzari said he is not mandating masks at this time because the state and health department are not mandating it. However, he asked the council to consider their own comfort level when returning to in-person meetings.

“Think about how you feel if somebody is wearing a mask (at the meeting). Would you be okay with it? Think about if you’re wearing a mask, and somebody else is not. How would that make you feel?” Mazzari asked.

Councilmember Patrick Crow submitted that he is in favor of more Zoom meetings since it does not cost money and is safer. Councilmember Mike Waldeck reminded that the council has previously agreed not to have executive sessions over video conference.

Mazzari acknowledged that, so far, the council has not needed an executive session but video conferencing will become a problem if the need arises.

The matter will be discussed further after the next council meeting on May 18.