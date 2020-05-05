Fredericktown Memorial Day festivities canceled

FREDERICKTOWN — While the village offices in Fredericktown are now open, several events have either been postponed or canceled.

The Memorial Day parade and festivities scheduled for May 25 have been canceled to comply with Governor DeWine’s directives.

Two events normally held in May have been postponed until June. The Spring Garage Sale Day will be held June 6, while Dumpster Day has been moved to June 13, from 8 a.m. to noon, on the north side of the Fredericktown Police Department.

The village council is holding a meeting Monday, May 11, at 2 E. Sandusky St., at 7 p.m., in the Senior Citizen’s Center adjacent to the Municipal Building. Council and everyone attending will be practicing social distancing and the council and staff will be wearing protective masks.

While the offices are now open, residents are asked to conduct business remotely as much as possible. Utility bills can be paid by mail, on the fredericktownohio.net website or by dropping them off in the box in the alley east of the Municipal Building.

Employees in the village office will be wearing protective masks and Plexiglas dividers have been installed at the counter. There will be frequent disinfecting of workspaces and common areas.

According to a video released on Facebook, Mayor Jerry Day said the village will not charge late fees for those who cannot pay their utility bill due to job loss because of the COVID-19 virus.

Day also has recommended paving of several parking lots around town be put off until next year, but said the paving of Sixth Street, Chestnut Street and Carol Drive will still be completed this year.

