Emergency food, shelter funds awarded to Knox County

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County has been awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, the Knox County Commissioners and United Way of Knox County Ohio Inc. announced Monday. This award is in two parts including Fiscal Year 2019 annual funding in the amount of $26,268 and Fiscal Year 2020 COVID-19 supplemental funds in the amount of $37,451.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute federally appropriated funds from Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Knox County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Knox County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with The Salvation Army of Mount Vernon and The Winter Sanctuary. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds may contact the Board of Knox County Commissioners, 117 E. High St., Suite 161, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 or visit United Way of Knox County Ohio Inc. website at uwayknox.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 4 p.m., Friday, May 22.

