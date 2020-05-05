Centerburg keeping an eye on finances

CENTERBURG — A budget meeting an hour previous to the Centerburg Village Council meeting Monday included holding the first reading of the 2021 budget and discussion of the current economic situation brought finances to the forefront.

Village Fiscal Officer Shawna Humes asked for permission from the council to apply for a credit card for the village. She had already procured the application and researched the relevant Ohio Revised Code to put together a credit card procedure for the village. Humes’ main argument for getting the credit card was that the village employees are currently charging purchases to their personal cards and the village is reimbursing them afterward. Since Humes will be pairing it with a card with the village’s tax ID number and contact information for anyone who needs a tax certificate, it will also help the village avoid paying sales tax.

Only Humes, Village Administrator Joe Hardin and Mayor Greg Sands will be authorized to use the card, which will be in Humes’ office unless in use.

Humes also shared that since banks aren’t lenient about payment dates, she would be paying the balance in full and present the prior month’s itemized credit card report to the council for review; she would apply to the bank for reimbursement for any mistakes council found. Council approved Humes’s request.

Humes also reported that the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) report of village income was looking good as of the end of March with only a 9.43 percent decrease from March of 2019; she cautioned, however, that the advance payment which the village received is more than 30 percent lower than 2019’s; this made her “wary” but she said that if this was an underpayment RITA will make up the difference.

RITA also sent a notification that the council needs a delegate and an alternate delegate for the village to attend the end of year meeting. Council decided Humes and Utility Billing Clerk Nina Campbell should fill those roles, respectively.

Hardin reported that the wastewater plant’s second aerator has a bearing issue similar to the other one which was recently repaired and put back in operation several weeks ago. It has been sent to Buckeye Pump for pricing. The other aerator was initially priced at $7,000 for the repair before complications raised the price. He asked for authority to go above his $5,000 spending limit, promising a cap of $10,000.

He also shared that he’d held off on putting together a street program in the face of this year’s fiscal uncertainty, explaining that the Hartford Avenue project had been approved by the Ohio Public Works Commission but they’d informed him that they may be behind in distributing the agreement forms which offer a guarantee of reimbursement. He cautioned the agreement could come too late for work to get done this year with reasonably priced bids and that it would probably be best to wait until next year.

He agreed that there was money already set aside to get the engineering for the project completed and was asked by the council to go ahead and get that done.

Hardin also reported that work is being completed by Delco to relocate water lines and hookups on Ewing Street and that he has a meeting with the contractor Thursday. The contractor will start with the widening of Main Street first before closing Ewing. Hardin explained that though the COVID-19 outbreak did prevent the open house presentation he’d planned for residents and business owners, he did send out letters to residents explaining the work that would be done and asking anyone with questions to call him, with no calls yet.

Hardin also reported the town hall has a small roof leak over the elevator shaft where there’d been a similar problem in the past. Hardin has already contacted a contractor to look at it in the next week and get it fixed quickly. He is also looking into the electric contracts for the village facilities since they are expiring soon and there are good prices, currently; the council granted him the authority to do so. Tree removals and trimmings are also coming up; $7,000 is allocated for this in 2020 but Hardin plans on only using $5,000 and saving the rest for emergencies.

Regarding prior concerns regarding how the village could increase the general expenses levy which is up for renewal, Lauren Swihart spoke with Knox County Auditor Jonette Curry and was advised that the village could renew the levy as it is and could later merge the levy with a new one for the increased amount so long as the money from both goes to the same place.

Sands clarified for the council that there would be no committee meetings until they can meet face to face.

Village Solicitor Kyle Stroh reported that annexation was the biggest issue for the village. He told council he’d reached out to Knox Community Hospital to offer help with the annexation process for their property to reaffirm the village’s support of the annexation. Council held executive session after the meeting to discuss details further.