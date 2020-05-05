MOUNT VERNON — Blaine Ivan Buck, 87, passed away at home April 29, 2020, in Mount Vernon.

He was born on a dairy farm in East Charleston, Vermont. He grew up in East Granby, Connecticut, and graduated from Simsbury High School. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith (Didi). He is also survived by Tracey Goggin (Tim), Carrie Buck, Ronald Buck; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Blaine and Didi moved to Norwalk and raised their family. He retired from General Motors after 41 years. He was an avid bicycle rider and loved history. He and Didi crisscrossed the country after they retired, traveling with their camper between Vermont, Florida and Ohio. They moved to Mount Vernon to be between their children in Columbus and Medina.

Blaine loved bolo ties and wore them often. He cared deeply for his country, loved the Red Sox, Vermont and his family.

A private service will be held later. Internment will be in East Charleston, Vermont. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local VFW or Boys Town of Nebraska.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Buck Family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.