Mount Vernon Girls Softball League, Dixie Days canceled

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Girls Softball League, in a two-hour meeting on Sunday, decided to cancel its spring season, along with its annual Dixie Days softball tournament.

“It’s not perfect. It’s not fun,” said Mount Vernon softball league president Rahn McCluskey. “It’s painful, but we have decided that with the timelines and everything, that we are going to have to cancel our spring league season.”

McCluskey said they will offer the option of refunding spring season fees or allowing parents to use their spring fees to pay for the fall season instead.

Howard Youth Softball plays in the Mount Vernon league and had been waiting on the decision. “We are going to cancel for this year,” said Howard Youth League softball president Cody Howard. “We’ll shoot for the fall and we’ll continue to try. Better safe than sorry. We are making calls right now to refund parents who have paid with cash or check. People who have paid on our website should be refunded pretty quickly.” Danville’s softball teams, also in the Mount Vernon League, will cancel their spring season. Danville softball president Larry Ashman is looking into the option of playing in the Mount Vernon League in the fall season in 2020. He is currently discussing that option with league officials. Danville softball does not currently have a fall league. “This week, we are going to get together with our parents to discuss refunds and let them know that we are going to try to take our teams to Mount Vernon for fall ball, if the parents and kids are interested,” Ashman said. “The hope is that we will be able to play in the fall.”

Geoff Cowles: