CENTERBURG — Mildred “Pat” Smith, 72, of Centerburg passed away April 29, 2020.

She was born May 29, 1947, to the late Clyde and Charlotte Cunningham.

She is preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

Surviving family includes husband of 55 years, James A. Smith; Lisa (David) Willis, Jamie (Sean Rostofer) Smith; grandchildren, Dakota (Tim) Simpson, Scooter Griffith, Austin Hamilton, Blake Hamilton; sisters, Catherine Byers, Mary Talbert; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Pat was a volunteer with the Centerburg school district as well as a member of the Hilliard Township Ladies Auxillary. Pat also served Knox County working for the emergency services.

She was ball coach for the Centerburg Girls summer softball league. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and was an avid BINGO player.

She was active in the community and was loved by all.