Photography

Local Zoom backgrounds

9:44 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Add some “local” to your next virtual meeting. The Mount Vernon News is offering five free backgrounds for download.

  • zoom-bkgd-1
  • zoom-bkgd-2
  • zoom-bkgd-3
  • zoom-bkgd-4
  • zoom-bkgd-5

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 