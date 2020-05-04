Lawhon ‘Engineering to Serve’

WINONA LAKE, IND. — Mount Vernon native Erin Lawhon, a senior at Grace College, is doing her part to help workers who are battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lawhon is a part of a two-person team that is using the resources and funding of Grace College’s Engineering Department to 3D print ear guards for front line workers who need them in Indiana, where the college is based.

“The project started early in the month of April when my roommate sent me an article about a boy scout printing ear guards in Canada,” said Lawhon. “I knew that our department had 3D printers that could do the same, and immediately asked the department head if it was something we could do. We are hoping to do this for at least a few weeks.”

The ear guard is a necessary addition to the typical face mask. The guard prevents the worker from developing any irritations and ear sores that could occur from wearing a face mask over a long period. The ear guard also has other benefits, such as helping the mask fit better for some people. The process by which an ear guard is created is fairly simple and straightforward, especially for an engineering student. A specific file format is downloaded and then used to print the ear guards using Polylactic (PLA) acid.

“The purpose of an ear-guard is to relieve the pressure caused by mask straps on the back of the ear,” said Lawhon. “Those who wear masks excessively might have open sores behind their ears as well, and this allows them to place the straps on the ear guard instead. It has also significantly decreased the number of headache complaints.”

Lawhon said the process involves downloading an STL file from the internet and setting it up to print on the 3D printer using PLA material. STL is the file format for something that is going to be 3D printed. PLA is a very common 3D printing material because it is easy to print with and is typically inexpensive.

The process of printing an ear guard is also fairly slow. The person who is actually in charge of printing out the ear guards is only able to print out a certain amount each day. After an inspection, the ear guards are ready to be packaged and then transported to the desired location.

“We are able to print 11 ear guards every four hours, so we go start a new print about four times a day to get about 44 ear guards per day,” said Lawhon. “All that is required after that is a simple inspection to make sure the printer didn’t leave any sharp edges on the ear guards. We have currently printed around 150 ear guards.”

The other member of the Grace College duo, Abbott Joy from Acton, Maine, is the one who is doing the actual 3D printing of the ear guards and also distributing them to locations such as Fellowship Missions in Warsaw, Indiana, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless. Lawhon is in charge of networking with various organizations that might benefit from having the ear guards donated to them.

“Abbott still resides near campus,” said Lawhon. “Obviously, this would be impossible to do without him, considering I am currently in Ohio and unable to access the Grace printers.”

This project is being entirely funded by the Grace College Engineering Department. Without their generosity, this project would not have been able to happen.

“First, we asked our department head, Fred Wentorf, if this would be something that the department would be willing to fund,” said Lawhon. “Then we had to get permission from administration to allow Abbott to use the engineering building for short periods of time throughout the day to print ear guards. They allow us to do this because Abbott is the only one using the building at the current moment.”

Lawhon and Joy are happy and eager to help give front line workers the necessary personal protective equipment that they need to do their jobs safely and hygienically through the 3D printing project that they are both integral members of.

They are also happy to reflect on the philosophy of their engineering department.

“Grace’s Engineering Department really pushes the motto ‘Engineered to Serve’, meaning we serve the community in any way we can,” said Lawhon. “When I saw the opportunity for this project, I knew it would be a great way for us to live that out. We have already been receiving encouraging feedback from those we have donated to.”