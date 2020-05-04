Jacket seniors sacrificed a lot for this season

MOUNT VERNON — Sacrifice is a word that is well-known by the Mount Vernon softball team and its three seniors.

Bryn Elliott had been a mainstay behind the plate for three seasons for the Yellow Jackets. She sacrificed being a four-year starting catcher to move to third base because first-year coach Ryan Pentz asked her.

“It’s definitely a hard thing to not get to (catch) all four years,” the Walsh signee said. “But if it’s what you need to do to be the best infield, it’s definitely worth it. Fielding was a big adjustment. It was going really good. I was starting to feel confident.”

Fellow seniors Jasmine Davidson and Kiley Lowe know about sacrifice too. They stuck with softball and played three years of junior varsity to finally get an opportunity at the varsity level. Most athletes would have given up long before. Despite their sacrifice, the duo will continue to play at the next level — Davidson at Hiram College and Lowe at Wilmington College.

“They definitely deserved the year on varsity — they deserved it all four years,” Elliott said. “I remember starting off my freshman year with a whole bunch of people in my grade. For them to stick with it (all four years) and want to keep playing — it’s awesome. They really deserved it and it broke my heart they didn’t get to have that.”

The three were forced into one more sacrifice — their senior season — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackets had high hopes for the year despite losing five seniors off last year’s team, including Gatorade Player of the Year Hope Straight and fellow All-Ohioan Macee Marcum.

Also gone are Megan Pentz, Annie Neipling and Savvy Blubaugh on a team that finished 22-1 overall on its way to a regional runner-up in Division I and 12-0 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference to secure the school’s third consecutive league championship.

“We were definitely really excited about this season,” Elliott said. “We were excited about playing Madison and going for our fourth title in a row. It was definitely fun to get ready for in the time that we had.”

“We’re going through a lot of change,” Coach Pentz said. “But we weren’t short on talent. I wasn’t sure how it was all going to come together because we were bringing a lot of new kids. The last couple of practices before (COVID-19) hit — it was really starting to come together.”

The coaching staff went through some changes too with Ryan Pentz taking over for Mike Marcum. The biggest difference between the two is demeanor with Pentz a little more boisterous to Marcum’s quiet reserve.

“(Coach Pentz is) just very energetic and very upbeat,” Elliott said. “He loves action and he’s very outgoing. You can hear him cheering you on all the time. That’s really, really nice. I think, at first, I was really bummed that I wouldn’t get to have the same coach all four years. But it’s definitely great to have him as our coach and be there for us all.”

“He said what he had to say and it was to the point,” Pentz said about Marcum’s style. “I’m a lot more talkative. Also, Coach (Marcum) was a power coach. Last year — we scored a ton of runs with the long ball. I’m more of a speed coach. Let’s see how fast we can get down the line and create havoc.”

Ryan Pentz wanted to shore up his infield after losing Macee Marcum by moving junior Maddy Burdette from third to short and Elliott to third.

“(Elliott) was our everyday catcher the last three years and did a phenomenal job handling two power pitchers — Macee Marcum and Hope Straight,” Pentz said. “I wanted to move Maddy Burdette to short and I knew Bryn was a very good third baseman. I went to Bryn first and I asked her how she felt about it. She was all-in on it — she was excited.

“I was taking, what I felt was two of my stronger arms and two of my more-experienced ballplayers and covering the left side of the infield. I felt like that, between the two of them, that left side of the field was going to be a lockdown for us.”

Davidson and junior Brooke Radermacher would share the catching duties with Elliott filling in from time to time.

They would have caught Lowe and junior Emma Jones.

“(Jones) was going to carry a lot in the circle,” Pentz said. “But Kiley Lowe was going to be right there with her. They’re a little bit the same style of pitcher. They both work really hard. I was so impressed with them this offseason. They knew this was their year and they worked extremely hard this offseason.”

Junior Mollie Pentz was slated to handle first base and junior Mac Schlosser as well as Davidson was penciled in at second. But Davidson and junior Carlena Fiorilli and Rae Straight were battling for a time there as well.

“(Mac is) a first-year varsity player and there was a lot of competition there,” Pentz said. “She’s more of a power hitter than a speed player, but she’s athletic. Mollie has long legs and a very good stretch (at first). She can dig a lot of balls out. She’s a very good defensive first baseman.”

Junior Layne Cook was slated to handle left field, Fiorilli in center and Straight in right with Davidson and sophomore Lilly Erb filling in.

“This was going to be one of the best outfields that I ever got to coach,” Pentz said. “Luckily they’re all back next year. They’re all athletic, they all have strong arms and they’re all-in-type players. They’ll dive for a ball. I call them grass-eaters.”

Erb, like Davidson, was going to be a utility player. She would have seen time at third when Elliott was behind the plate.

“(Erb) can play anywhere,” Pentz said. “She’s a true definition of a utility player.”

Junior Alanta Spurgeon would have been in the lineup as a designated player.

“She’s a pure power hitter,” Pentz said. “She can hit the ball a long way.”