Family displaced after fire

9:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Mount Vernon Fire Department Lt. Todd Davis walks by the porch of a Stump Street home after a fire on Saturday night. Mutual aid was provided by Fredericktown EMS, Fredericktown Community Fire District and College Township. The American Red Cross was called to aid the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation, no injuries were reported.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Fire Department Lt. Todd Davis walks by the porch of a Stump Street home after a fire on Saturday night. Mutual aid was provided by Fredericktown EMS, Fredericktown Community Fire District and College Township. The American Red Cross was called to aid the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation, no injuries were reported.

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

