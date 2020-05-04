MOUNT VERNON — Allen E. Caughenbaugh of Mount Vernon died May 2, 2020.

Al was born April 3, 1924, in Brownsville to the late Forrest and Iva (Gutridge) Caughenbaugh. He was employed at Cameron Cooper after proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army for 31 years beginning in February 1943. Al was an avid golfer and built and repaired clubs for many local golfers. Al was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Elks, DAV, and VFW.

Al is survived by one son, Frankie (Doris) of Texas; four stepchildren, Georgine Simross, Newark; George Stone, Kentucky; Peggy (Jack) Tegel, Kentucky; and Craig (Dorothy) Stone, Michigan; and numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by wives Mae Ferguson Caughenbaugh and Hazel Stone McCready Caughenbaugh; sister, Rowena Barrett; and three brothers, Bernard, Del, and Clarence.

Because of the health crisis there will be no public services.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 200 N. Main St., Mount Vernon OH 43050.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit.www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Allen E. Caughenbaugh.