Youth to have first shot at fish

Youth derby canceled; city sets special hours for young fishers

MOUNT VERNON — Steve Fender of Fender’s Fish Hatchery, located near Coshocton, released hundreds of fish, including some large trout, into Ariel-Foundation Park’s center lake Friday.

The total amount of trout released into the park’s largest lake was 320 — many of them good-sized rainbows, which pleased City of Mount Vernon Parks Superintendent Dave Carpenter. He thought they would be in the foot-long range.

“I saw one 17 (inch trout) in there,” Carpenter said, referring to the large, black buckets Fender loaded fish into from tanks on the back of his truck, a tank-to-net-to-bucket operation. “There’s a lot of 15 (inch trout).”

Fender received assistance in getting the water-filled buckets of fish onto the ground by the lakeshore, and then he and a helper dragged the buckets into the lake for the fish release. The fish were intended for a youth fishing derby to be held today; however, the derby was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, park officials are asking that youth ages 16 and younger be given exclusive fishing access to the lake from noon to sunset Saturday and Sunday. Normally, Carpenter said, the event would have poles for children to use for fishing. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full mode, it was up to the kids to bring their fishing gear.

Those starting their late spring with some good, and free, fishing at the lakes, made possible the efforts of Knox Fish and Game with an annual grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, have more to possibly catch than just rainbow trout. Also released were 300 hybrid bluegill, 100 largemouth bass, and then the smallest of the fish varieties — 200 yellow perch in the range of 6-7 inches.

While the trout came from Fender’s Fish Hatchery, the largemouth bass came from a fishing operation in Fredericktown.

