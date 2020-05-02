What is the best way for schools to hold graduation?

“I think it’s really sad that they aren’t getting to have graduation. They would have to plan on doing it with certain little groups at a time, I would think. Maybe half and half. They should limit the amount of guests that they have. They shouldn’t just go without. Everyone needs to be safe. Safety first.” Jennifer Dudley, Mount Vernon

“I think it was fine the way they were doing the graduations in the auditorium. It would be nice if they could do them outside in the football fields.” Ruth Shew, Fredericktown

“I wish I could answer that better if I had a senior. I don’t. I think the virtual takes away a lot from the experience. I don’t know if there is any good way to go about it right now.” Gloria Schott, Fredericktown

“I think the best way would have been to do the parade that they were going to do. I think that would have been a fun and unique way. It would have gotten everyone involved. Currently, I think they are planning on doing a Zoom class. Not everyone can attend, but it will still be interesting.” Dana Campbell, Bladensburg

“They definitely should still do it. As far as how they should do it, you have to walk across that platform to get a diploma. Whether you take it at small groups at a time or just make sure you do the social distancing, either way it has to happen.” Zachary Peters, Mount Vernon

“I agree with having graduation done virtually. I don’t agree with having everyone together in the stadium.” Donald Mathias, Mount Vernon

