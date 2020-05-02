Trojans hoped to show offseason work on the field

CENTERBURG — There was a lot of excitement around the Centerburg baseball team this winter. It was easy to tell just by sheer numbers.

“We had the biggest turnout this winter for open gyms we’ve ever had,” said 21st-year coach Joe Smith. “Guys were putting the time in working out, with the bats, throwing, everything.”

Centerburg had 29 players on its roster, including junior varsity, when all was said and done.

But just as baseball was starting up, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Spring sports were postponed for about a month before being officially canceled April 20.

Senior Sam Bassett was looking forward to his first season as a featured player in his last season of baseball.

“It’s unfortunate to say the least,” Bassett said. “I don’t have any problems with the way anything’s been handled. It’s just unfortunate for all of us seniors. I’ve been playing baseball since I was five years old. So, I put a lot of time and effort into the game. This was going to be my last year and my last chance to bookend everything, take my time and say goodbye to the game.”

Bassett is moving on to study neuroscience at Ohio State. He said he’s doing the honors program on a pre-med track.

“I’m very excited for what the future holds,” he said. “I hope we’ll be able to start the school actually on campus because that would not be fun to have to start online.”

The Trojans lost their top two starting pitchers off of last year’s team, who went 12-9 overall and 8-6 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference, to graduation in Jackson Goulter and Brenden Christy. Goulter was All-Ohio three times and Central District player of the year twice.

“We lost those two and I still felt pretty good about this year,” Smith said.

But it’s difficult to replace a pair of pitchers of that caliber.

“There was a lot of question marks, quite honestly,” Smith said. “We’ve been fortunate — we’ve had some really good teams for quite a while now. We won (in 2018) and graduated five starters (off that team) and still came back last year with a really good core. Our record could have been better, but we graduated two four-year starters (in Goulter and Christy) last year.”

Goulter and Christy were limited on the mound because of injuries, which opened the door for others to gain experience.

“Tyler Harry (junior) and Joey Tepper (junior) really put the time in,” Smith said. “Along with Sam Bassett and Brock Hurtt (junior), I thought we had a really good pitching staff that we could compete with.”

“I was really excited about what the future held for our team,” Bassett said. “I pitched a decent amount last year. After we lost our top two pitchers, me and (Harry and Tepper) were going to have to take the brunt of the pitching. A lot of innings were going to fall on us.

“I was extremely excited to see how (Harry and Tepper) would perform this year. Last year, they stepped up pretty majorly because both (Goulter and Christy) got injured halfway through the season. We (all) had to step up and take a bigger role and we did pretty well. But those of those guys really developed well during the offseason.”

Juniors Sam Hansen and Brayden Lama and sophomores Dakota Baer, Isaiah Reynolds and Jarred Rings would have spent time on the mound as well.

Bassett and Harry would have shared time at the first base because of pitching responsibilities. Hurtt was slated to be the third baseman, splitting time with Tepper because of pitching duties.

Sophomore Dalton Hall and junior Ian Arny would have split time behind the plate.

“(Hall) played extraordinarily well last year,” Bassett said. “I wanted to see how that would translate into this year. He was already one of our top players, and I interested to see if he would build on that.”

“(Arny)’s a great kid, who works hard,” Smith said. “We were going to have those guys platoon a little bit to get Dalton out in front of the plate once or twice per week.”

Rings solidified himself at second base last season.

“(He) started every game there as a freshman and most likely (would have) been there this year,” Smith said. “Lucas Jagger (junior) was competiting with him — putting the time and battling — along with sophomore Mick Mead. All of them were doing a nice job and working hard.”

Lama was penciled at shortstop.

“He’s a very good athlete (with) a great arm and good range,” Smith said. “He’s swinging the bat really well too. He spent more time on it than he ever has and it’s paying off. He’s looking really good.”

Reynolds is the Swiss Army knife of the infield, playing any position based on need.

Hanson and fellow junior Trey Kendrick as well as sophomore Dakota Baer were going to roam the outfield.

“Kendrick is our only returning starter from last year’s team,” Smith said. “We’re still sorting some guys out position-wise. We were excited about all three of those guys. They all run pretty well and help us out offensively too. We’ve got a pretty solid outfield with those three guys.

Senior Tyler Noble skipped his junior year to graduate early. He’s a first-time varsity player, who would have seen some in the outfield, as a pinch-runner and a relief pitcher.