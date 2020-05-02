Mount Vernon plans to reopen for after May 11

MOUNT VERNON — With city business being carried out successfully from the homes of its clerks and department heads, Mount Vernon City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said there “is no great rush” to reopen offices to the public until after May 11.

Dzik said Friday that everyone has gotten “comfortable teleworking” and is meeting public demand for services.

“For a city that has never done remote work, it’s really working out well,” Dzik said.

However, discussions began Friday afternoon to reopen the city hall and other offices the week of May 11. Dzik said there are safety concerns to consider, including a mask policy. Also, Plexiglass barriers may need to be installed, especially in offices that have a lot of face-to-face contact with the public.

Dzik said most offices have been handling an average workload, though some are down. Development Services, for example, has been seeing a lot of permits for small projects like fences. However, police and EMS have seen a decrease in calls.

City offices have been closed to the public since March, and city council meetings are being held online.

Parks and buildings and grounds

Dzik further said the city is looking at opening up park restrooms, but before they do, the city will have to set a sanitization schedule. The city may follow recommendations for factories, Dzik said, which is to have bathrooms sanitized once per shift; for the city, that would mean two or three times a day. It would also mean one or two employees would be on bathroom sanitization duty every day, if all park restrooms are open.

Mayor Matt Starr said he would prefer that all park bathrooms be open if possible. Starr noted that the city wants to continue to encourage people to use the parks, and having bathrooms open will have the further benefit of people practicing handwashing during the epidemic.

The parks are open, but playground equipment and pavilions are off-limits.

The parking lot, basketball courts and pavilion foundations at Shelmar Park may all be concrete after the contractor reported concrete will be cheaper than asphalt. Dzik said the site should be mostly developed this year, but playground equipment won’t be in place until at least next year.

Work on the elevator at the Plaza building is expected to start in late July or August. Repairs to the slate roof of city hall were completed this week at a cost of $1,000, Parks and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter reported.

Streets

Both street and utility crews will be working in Belmont and North Mulberry streets ahead of a repaving project. Streets Superintendent Tom Hinkle reported that a stormwater project is underway on Belmont Avenue with excavations for stormwater pipe and catch basin replacements. The work has required removal of 540 feet of sidewalk.

Belmont will be closed starting Monday from North Sandusky to Mansfield Road.

Utilities crews will be replacing a service line on North Mulberry Street, Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf said.

Mayor

Starr noted that participation in the US Census is lower than it should be and is encouraging all Knox County residents to make sure they are counted. Starr noted that the census is used as a measure when federal dollars go out to communities, and every person not counted in the 2010 census cost the $1,800 in lost local funding, per person per year.

Starr further said that the economic recovery task force continues to meet and work toward solutions to mitigate the damage to businesses from the COVID-19 epidemic. Citing metrics of dollars received by the city from economic activity, Starr said the city is behind on income tax collections by $763,000 compared to the same period last year. However, withholding tax collections, which represent payroll, are down $174,000. Starr said this shows him that while businesses are seeing less income, they are still holding onto their staff.

“That speaks volumes to me about the kind of businesses we have here,” Starr said.