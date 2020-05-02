Fredericktown blood drive seeks 120 donors

FREDERICKTOWN — Make helping save lives a community affair by joining the Fredericktown Community Blood Drive with the American Red Cross held Wednesday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Fredericktown High School Gym.

The health of the donors, volunteers and staff is a top priority, so there will be additional safety precautions at the drive. Everyone’s temperature will be taken at the door and only donors are allowed into the gym. Donors are asked to wear a mask or one will be provided.

All those who come to give at this blood drive will receive a free t-shirt, a coupon for a free 12-inch pizza from Domino’s, a coupon for buy one get one free entry to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (while supplies last), and the chance to win four tickets to Zoombezi Bay.

This is the fourth year for the Fredericktown Community Blood Drive, which is one of the largest blood drives in Central Ohio. Last year, there were 200 donors and 199 blood donations collected. This year, organizers seek 120 donations.

“There are so many reasons why someone may need blood that we don’t even realize,” said Becky Glass, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross. “We take for granted that blood will be there at the hospital when we need it, but it can only come from generous volunteer donors. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together to make a huge impact on local hospital patients in need of transfusions.”

To make an appointment or for more information, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

