County’s census response better than the national average

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County’s response rate for households completing the 2020 US Census is better than the national average, but a bit less than the Ohio average to date, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of Thursday, the national response rate was 54.3 percent, with the state response rate at 58.6 percent. Knox County’s response rate stood at 57.4 percent. Percentages are subject to daily change.

Nearly 43 percent of Knox County respondents have completed the 2020 Census through the Internet, an option that was not available a decade ago when the 2010 Census was completed. The census can also be completed by phone, or by returning completed questionnaires by mail.

Of approximately 143 million households in the United States, 95 percent received an initial mailed invitation to respond from March 12-20. Typically, there is a faster response rate among those who live in cities than those who live in harder-to-reach rural areas. Households either received an invitation encouraging them to respond online or by phone. Approximately 112 million households were expected to respond online or by phone, with about 31 million expected to complete the questionnaire and mail it back. For households that do not complete census forms on a timely basis — with the census bureau asking them to be completed as soon as possible — census takers will go door-to-door later this year, starting around August. A deadline for responses has been extended through Oct. 31. Responses can still be completed online, by phone or by mail through that date. Completed 2020 Census responses matter greatly, according to the bureau website. They determine the nation’s population and are important in determining state populations vital for congressional district reapportionment every 10 years. The census also helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into states, counties and cities each year, money spent on needs such as health clinics, fire departments and schools, and infrastructures such as highways and roads. Answers are kept anonymous and used for statistical purposes. By law, the census bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business to anyone, including law enforcement agencies. Those who wish to complete the 2020 Census online can view 2020census.gov for instructions or may complete the questionnaire mailed to them, which has a return envelope that is returned at no cost via business reply mail. Those who would like to view census maps for their region, updated daily including Knox County’s map, may visit 2020census.gov/response-rates. Census workers have adjusted field operations to protect the health and safety of its employees and citizen respondents during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the census bureau. Such adjustments include circumstances where workers would have normally interacted with the public. Going door-to-door to take information from those who did not respond online, or by mail or phone, may also be pushed back later in the year. All census employees currently are on mandatory telework in compliance with federal guidelines.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews