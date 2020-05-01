Trojan trio sought home in college selections

CENTERBURG — Finding a place that feels like home is an important attribute for a high school student choosing a college. And it was certainly a big factor for a trio of Centerburg senior athletes, who announced their college decisions this week.

Zoe Webb is going to cheer and dance at Ashland University, Tori Walshott will compete in track and field at Wittenberg University and Aeryn Walters chose to run cross country and track at Walsh University.

“I visited so many places and none of them felt like home,” Webb said. “(Ashland coach Mandi Cross) was so welcoming and so friendly. Her team values and morals definitely aligned with mine. From the moment I stepped on campus, everyone was so welcoming and friendly. From that moment, I knew (Ashland) was where I wanted to spend my next four years.”

Values were an important factor for why Webb chose Ashland, a Division II school.

“You’re required to be a good teammate and be respectful at all times,” she said. “You’re supposed to work together and they’re very strict on their policy of how we’re treating each other. That’s definitely something that drew me to her and her team. Nobody wants to be on a team with people that they don’t like being around.”

Walshott felt similarly about Wittenberg, which competes in Division III.

“I loved Wittenberg from when I went there,” Walshott said. “I got to do an overnight in February where I got to meet the team and be at a track meet. It feels like home there — it’s a beautiful campus and I felt very welcomed. (That) obviously has a lot to do with going somewhere. You don’t want to be with people who aren’t very nice to you.

“It was a very cool experience. Meeting them in person and being able to spend time with them and bond with them made my decision easier.”

It didn’t hurt that the facilities were top-notch.

“They have a brand-new 300-meter track and a new athletic facility,” Walshott said. “So, that was really big in my decision just to be able to run (on) that and be a part of that.”

Walters felt Walsh was a perfect fit.

“The campus was big enough (where) I wouldn’t feel crowded or like I couldn’t go anywhere,” she said. “But it was also small enough (where) I feel like I could get to know people and I wouldn’t be just a number. The campus was also really pretty, so that was a plus.”

The bond with the coaching staff and the success of the program helped sway Walters’ decision.

“I talked to assistant coach (Bobby Johnson) first and he was really friendly,” she said. “So, that was really good because I was nervous. Then I talked to the head coach (Rob Mizicko) and he told me more about the program and they were really successful. So, that was really exciting to know that I could go into a really successful program where I could grow myself.”

Mizicko and Johnson coach both cross country and track for the Cavaliers, who compete in Division II.

Dancing has been a big part of Webb’s life. She’s comparatively new at cheering, so it was a little bit of a surprise to her that she’d be able to do it at the next level.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 2,” Webb said. “I’ve been cheering since I was a freshman. So, if you would have told me a year ago, I would be committed to cheer in college, I would probably tell you that you’re crazy. I was pretty dead set on dancing. But that was another factor in choosing Ashland was that’d I’d get to both — which is not common at most schools.”

Webb plans on majoring in exercise science and nutrition because she wants to be a physical therapist after school.

“That’s the goal,” she said. “I’m currently getting certified in yoga. So, that’s all kind of going to blend together. Hopefully cheer will mix in with that with the athletic aspect.

“I was looking at bigger schools because I wanted to dance. I went to Ashland and I loved the coach. She pretty much told me that she’d work with any skill set, but the biggest thing for her was attitude. That’s what drew to me to the school.”

Walshott also will major in exercise science, which is a pre-athletic training program and Walters will major in physical therapy at Walsh.