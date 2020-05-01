Post Office parking lot getting a facelift

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Post Office is expanding its parking capacity.

“Our post office is doing a necessary parking lot expansion,” said Kasey Doup, the postmaster for the Mount Vernon Post Office. “The expansion will reach all the way to the sidewalk outback. The main reason for doing this is to have more parking for our employees.”

Before the parking lot extension, there were only 21 parking spaces. After the extension, there will be 32 parking spaces. The additional parking spaces are for both the postal vehicles that the postal workers use daily and for their cars.

There was a problem with mail carriers at the post office having to park their work vehicles on the street. Carrier vehicles were getting damaged by side-swipes and careless people who would drive by and damage the vehicles while they weren’t being used. The post office only has the parking space behind their building that they can use, so the expansion was necessary to prevent carrier vehicle damage and to provide more space for work vehicles and employee personal vehicles. “The idea for the project had been in the works for 15 years and is only now coming into being,” said Doup. “Giant Design is the company that is the contractor for the parking lot expansion. The parking lot expansion is being funded by money directly from the Postal Service.” The loading dock behind the post office is also being extended. It is being extended approximately 8 feet and is going to be at a different angle to make it easier for the truck drivers. “More space means more mail is able to go through the dock,” said Doup. The project should be completed in approximately 90 days.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Cody Strawser: 740-397-5333 or cody@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews