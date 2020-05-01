Obituary

Patricia J. ‘Pat’ Newton

MOUNT VERNON — Patricia J. “Pat” Newton, 77, of Mount Vernon passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Laurels of Mount Vernon.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia J. “Pat” Newton.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 