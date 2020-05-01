Memorial Building in wait and see mode

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Memorial Building and its venerable theater have only been open for the state, city and county use since Ohio’s stay-at-home orders in late March, something Megan Evans, the building’s facilities rental and events coordinator, hopes will change soon so — as they say — the show can go on.

The building, constructed in 1926, has fared better financially than some theaters, she said, due to low personnel costs and with no layoffs involved.

“That’s a huge difference for us,” she offered.

Evans works part-time managing the Memorial Building’s operations, which also include activities in the lower floor/kitchen area, Veterans Hall and an upstairs ballroom. Her other job is being a reservations specialist for Ariel-Foundation Park.

So Evans is, in effect, the Knox County Memorial’s Building’s only permanent staff, with John Nixon, the technical director, working under contract as do other lights and sound technicians. They are not getting the amount of work they normally do, she said, because the theater cannot be rented for shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been tough for them,” said Evans, who has managed to work full-time between her two jobs. She started as the Memorial Building’s facilities coordinator Jan. 1.

On Thursday, Nixon was busy inside the Memorial Building Theater, placing the tape on theater seats where potential members of the next Knox County Grand Jury will be seated on Monday. They must be spaced apart from one another at least 6 feet in each direction to follow social distancing guidelines. He also placed tape in the aisles near the front rows, where the eventual Grand Jury members will be seated out of a pool of potential jurors. When the Mount Vernon City Council first used the theater to hold a City Council meeting, people were spaced three seats apart, both beside them and in front and behind them, she recalled.

Knox County Commissioners, who own the Knox County Memorial Building, have held recent commissioner meetings in Veterans Hall. That will change next week, when meetings will be held in the Knox County Service Center’s large meeting room called “The Chapel.” The service center, across the street at 117 E. High, will also reopen for business Monday as will other county facilities.

Another important recent use of the Memorial Building, in the lower level dining area that can seat about 100 people, has been as the host site for two Red Cross Emergency Blood Drives held April 9 and 16, which were highly successful, she said. They were necessary because the COVID-19 pandemic had depleted blood supplies. Three more Red Cross blood drives will soon be held at the Memorial Building, the first on May 8. Remodeling to bring the kitchen up to date on county code requirements in nearly complete. The cost of plumbing for a new dishwasher, purchase and install three commercial sinks and install the commercial dishwasher was approximately $17,000.

But beyond the state, city, and county use of the Memorial Building and its theater, Evans is hoping some type of theater schedule can resume later in the year. While the theater has not had to pay for contracts related to technical assistance and staffing events, it has lost rental income from shows that will not be able to perform, and from private functions such as weddings and parties held in the ballroom and other parts of the building.

Theater show cancellations due to the pandemic have been morally deflating because of the amount of work theatrical workers and thespians place into their craft, Evans said. “All My Sons,” what was to be the most recent installment of the theater’s Classics Series, involving local students bussed in to see the performance, was recently canceled.

July’s “The Sound of Music” has also been canceled, what was to be the major summer series performance involving MTV Arts, the Memorial Building’s resident theatrical company. Seven shows had been scheduled over two weeks starting July 11.

“They would have had to finalize their (show) contracts and show licensing in the next two weeks to make it happen,” Evans said. “There was just not enough time.” She added that the theater is usually booked solid in July.

The theater is really in a wait-and-see mode, Evans said, ready to salvage what events may still be possible this summer and later in the year, depending on the orders Gov. Mike DeWine delivers in consultation with the Ohio Department of Health. Evans emphasized the theater would avoid show activities that could place the lives of patrons at risk. What the state may require when theaters reopen — such as wearing masks in addition to seating limitations for social distancing — is yet to be unveiled.

While July is normally booked for the Memorial Theater, June is more about private events such as weddings and parties, Evans said. Those events are not planned at present due to state guidelines that do not allow for gatherings of more than 10 people.

Also on hold, for now, are school-based performances centered around “The Arts IQ” series, she said, adding her hope is they will still happen. Scheduled for September are “Frozen Kids,” and “Frozen Jr.,” based off the popular Disney movie franchise. The shows also involve workshops where high school-age students learn about dance and vocal performances, as well as the technical aspects of theater.

Events that had been scheduled for March — and are rescheduled for November — include the Knox Community Hospital Masquerade Ball and Ohio to Erie Trail Conference, Evans said. The Knox County Memorial Building is also planning its own fundraising event in early winter, with the Food for the Hungry pre-Christmas fundraisers also counted on as a major late-year endeavor using the theater as its main venue. What happens from here will depend on state orders, she noted, tied to whether the COVID-19 pandemic begins to diminish enough that safeguards put in place to make theater-going safe for all involved.