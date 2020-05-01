FREDERICKTOWN — Jack L. Lee Sr., 82, of Fredericktown, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

He was born March 15, 1938, in Marietta to the late Ralph and Maud (Farley) Lee.

Jack was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired after 20 years of services with the Air Force.

He is survived by his two sons, Patrick Lee of Fredericktown and Jack Lee Jr. of Nelsonville; he also had four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Lee, in 2015; four brothers, David, Kenneth, Maynard and Robert Lee.

Jack’s final wishes were to have private family services.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the family.

To express a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.