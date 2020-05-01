Illegal dumping increases across county

MOUNT VERNON — One unfortunate by-product of a stay-at-home order, combined with other factors like warming weather, has been a marked increase across Knox County in illegal dumping, according to Randy Canterbury, coordinator of Knox County Recycling and Litter Prevention. And it potentially places recycling workers at greater risk of the coronavirus from cross-contamination.

Illegal dumping has become a serious problem in Apple Valley and other locales such as Danville, where a recycling drop-off site has been closed due to illegal dumping and resulting contamination of recyclable materials. As a community service, Canterbury said, Knox County government maintains 15 recycling drop-off locations spread throughout the county. But it’s becoming more of a problem to ask people to follow simple rules and “dump your own trash in your own dumpster, not in recycling containers.”

Canterbury said one of the first questions he gets from baffled county residents is asking why people illegally dump their trash where they know it doesn’t belong. He is finding trash at the Apple Valley recycling bins from as far away as Beech Street and Coshocton Road in Mount Vernon.

“Knox County is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, and this is how they explain it,” he said. “Those who intentionally litter and illegally dump waste do so because on some level, they believe it is worth the risk. This means they perceive that they will not get caught, or, if they are caught, will not face severe financial or criminal repercussions.”

Others accumulate trash and debris on their property — such as old tires, electronics, and landscaping and construction left-over materials — to get cash from it. They do so with no intention of managing the materials, known as “trash for cash,” he noted.

“We have seen an increase in illegal dumping at many of our recycling drop-off sites throughout the county, especially Apple Valley,” Canterbury said. “Jeff Harmer, general manager of the Apple Valley Property Owners Association, has been very helpful in working with Knox County Recycling and the DKMM Solid Waste District in trying to mitigate the illegal dumping issue.

“Apple Valley cameras are being used to identify residents who are dropping off furniture and construction debris, while Knox County Recycling and Litter Prevention has been monitoring the site more often as a way of discouraging this type of behavior,” he offered.

Rumpke Recycling, which is contracted to pick up recyclables and maintain the Apple Valley recycling bins, has expressed concerns over the higher contamination rate being found in all recycling bins, due to a marked upsurge in trash-caused cross-contamination.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rumpke employees are at a greater risk when residents contaminate the recycling stream,” Canterbury emphasized. He added that as of April 24, the county had notified seven individuals of the consequences of illegal dumping, and had contacted law enforcement.

Offering possible explanations for the illegal dumping upsurge, Canterbury offered, “Spring tends to be a time of year that people use the (recycling) containers the most. The weather starts getting warmer and people start cleaning out their garages. With the stay-at-home order, it has become even busier. I think people are also seeing these containers as an easy place to get rid of their garbage as well and is convenient particularly if they don’t have garbage collection.”

Any local community that has an unattended dumpster, whether or not it is for residents of a certain location, may see it become a community trash dumping site, he noted.