Group effort keeps jail numbers low

MOUNT VERNON — Since the public health emergency began, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been part of a collaborative effort among the local courts, public defender’s and prosecuting attorney’s offices and other law enforcement agencies to reduce jailhouse traffic and inmate population at the county jail.

Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer credited the ability to achieve some of these goals in part to a lower number of reports and calls for service at this time. The office also coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to issue more summonses and citations instead of arrest for nonviolent offenses, in addition to requesting that municipal court temporarily suspend most failure to appear warrants on traffic offenses.

The office is also working together with agencies such as the public defender’s and prosecutor’s offices to move cases through quicker, according to Shaffer. Previously, Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville said that the office has the option to file a complaint in the municipal court and process defendants through preliminary hearings there in the case that grand juries cannot convene due to COVID-19 health concerns. Shaffer assured that arrests are still being made on domestic violence incidents and felony warrants. “Our staff is still maintaining a proactive approach on serious criminal activity,” Shaffer said in an email. As for extraditions, or inmate transfers between counties, Shaffer said the number is limited. The office receives a daily update with information from other jails and will screen the transferred inmate for symptoms before they leave or when a new inmate arrives, according to Shaffer. In the long term, Shaffer said that people will still be held accountable. “If the consequences aren’t severe, some people have no incentive to change,” Shaffer submitted. “There are people that need to be incarcerated either for their own safety or for the public’s safety.” So far, the county jail has reported no COVID-19 infection among inmates or staff.

