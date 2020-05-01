MANSFIELD — Dona Jean Van Winkle, 64, of Mansfield passed away April 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to Kent and Edith Eileen (Simpson) Van Winkle on May 23, 1955, in Mount Vernon.

Jean worked as a home health aid, along with her lifelong friends, for the Knox County Health Department for 25 years. She was an avid reader, crocheted with love, enjoyed baking with and for her grandchildren, playing cards with her friends at Applewood, her favorite flowers were pansies and she enjoyed watching humming birds. She was a member of the Covenant Christian Church in Mount Vernon. She loved volunteering in the card ministries, as well. Known as “Gram, Grammy, Jema and Grandma Jean” by her grandchildren, she shared her wisdom through her example to always be positive, happy and know how to take a joke, all in good fun.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeanna (Adam) Wade of Mansfield; a son, Dale (Jennifer) McCallister of Millwood; grandchildren, Joseph Wade, Jericah Moore, Natasha Rine, Isabella Wade, Joslynn Rine, Kent Wade and Bella Rine; a brother, Bill (Sandy Petry) Kidd of Mount Vernon; an uncle, Owen Van Winkle; great friends and outlaws, Dorothy McCallister, Mary Lou Fanello and Bev (Jim) White; a step son, Andrew Wells and his children Shane, Jacob and Katelyn; grandchildren, Cameron and Aria; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, June Miller; uncles Clay, Lake, Neil, Carl and Hugh Van Winkle; a sister-in-law, Shirley Kidd, a brother-in-law Gene Miller and aunts Phyllis, Edna, Geneva and Mary Van Winkle.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Jean’s honor to Covenant Christian Church, New Directions or Interchurch Social Services.

A celebration of life will take place at Covenant Christian Church in Mount Vernon at a later date.