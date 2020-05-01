Bulldogs looked to continue momentum of historic year

HOWARD — The East Knox track and field team is coming off a historic year where the Bulldogs competed in 13 different events at the Division III regional tournament.

That was a big reason why second-year coach Ran Jones, who coaches the team with Jason Ewalt, had high hopes for the 2020 campaign.

“Ewalt has been at the school for 25 years and last year was the largest group he had ever taken to regional. And most of those kids were back,” Jones said. “We were excited about the progress. I think it’ll take a while to build (numbers), but there’s a lot of talent (here now) and we were looking to make a little run in the tournament.”

With spring sports canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only are the normal traditions, like a senior night, put on hold. But the smaller team traditions are in a holding pattern with the hopes of a return to normalcy soon.

One favorite tradition is a movie night at Coach Ewalt’s house.

“We do it midweek — I think it’s the week before (the league meet),” Jones said. “We go out and have pasta and pizza and then we watch ‘Prefontaine’ every year. Ewalt has a popcorn machine at his house. That’s what the kids remember about the season is the fun stuff. So, I think we’re still going to try to do those things if we can get together.”

The Bulldogs, who’s boys team finished third and girls team finished sixth in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference last year, got the most out of their small numbers. This year’s crop featured 19 athletes on the boys side and 14 on the girls team.

Eight of those returning athletes were regional qualifiers last season, split right down the middle at four and four between the boys and girls teams.

Junior Emily Opfer qualified in four events — the 4×200-meter relay, the 4×400-meter relay, the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump.

“We were really successful last year in our relay teams,” she said. “It was lot of fun going with a team because we were all relying on each other to do well. That was just a really fun experience. I’m definitely missing it this year.”

Opfer is track’s version of a Swiss Army knife. She is a heptathlete outside of school.

“When I started doing track, I wasn’t super-fast,” she said. “I have the body of a sprinter, but I didn’t have that natural speed. I was good at jumping and I made throwing work. I guess just over time — it’s become something that I just enjoy doing.

“I think back to a time when I did just a couple of events and I would just get bored. So, switching things is just fun. You learn so many different (athletic) skills and so many different life skills because it does take a lot of motivation. It’s a lot of hard work to do several events because they’re all very difficult.”

“She’s trained for two years straight,” Jones said. “She’s nuts. She trains like every day. I’ve never seen a kid in my life as motivated as she as.”

The boys team had a lot of depth with distance runners on the boys team. Senior Nathan Whitney qualified in three events alone — the 4×400 relay, 4×800 relay and the 800-meter.

“One goal I had this year was to make it to state in the 800 and the 4×8,” said Whitney, who will be competing at Mount Vernon Nazarene next year. “It made me really upset that they decided to cancel (the season). I was really hoping that they would allow us to compete even though it wasn’t going to be a normal season.”

“He’s awesome,” Jones said. “His brother (sophomore Samuel Whitney) is also on the team. They continued to train through to last week with the hopes of coming back.”

Sophomore Dillon Moreland was a regional qualifier in the 4×800-meter relay and freshman Nathan Streby ran a 4:38-mile as an eighth grader to finish second in the state middle school meet.

“(Moreland and Streby) have already shown that they can be competitive despite that they’re young,” Jones said. “(Samuel Whitney) had a nice freshman year. I told them in training (that their) next couple of years are going to be fun.”

Juniors Scott Bates and Isaiah Kohl and freshmen Nick McVay and Adrian Seldon rounded out the distance group.

Junior Chase Darr was returning after qualifying for regional in the long jump and high jump. He finished tied for second in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference in the long jump behind teammate Anthony Gilmore, who graduated.

Senior Bryan Hockenberry returned as a thrower. He qualified for regional in the shot put and will continue his athletic career at MVNU.

“(Hockenberry) has been talking a lot about going to camps,” Opfer said. “So, I was really excited to see what he was going to do this season.”

Senior Blake Kannady and Darr highlighted the sprinters. Darr was a regional qualifier with Whitney in the 4×400-meter relay.

Juniors Stephen Davis; sophomores Blake Bonham, Eli Carter and Peyton Lester and freshman Mitchell Williams were also slated to sprint.

Opfer, senior Taylor Huggins, juniors Molly Gebhardt and Madison Annett, sophomores Alexandria Magers and Lillian Thomas and freshmen Kaya Salyers and Anna Smeby highlighted the sprinters on the girls team. Huggins and Gebhardt were regional qualifiers in the 4×400-meter relay, and Annett and Magers were in the 4×200-meter relay last season. Gebhardt also qualified in the pole vault.

“There’s some underclassmen that we would have really leaned on,” Jones said.

The Bulldogs feature a deep pool of sprinters such as sophomores Autumn Brust and Lillian Thomas and freshmen Riley Cree and Ashley Humphrey.

Junior Addison Crouch and sophomore Cassie Hood were throwers.