FREDERICKTOWN — Betty Hess, 80, of Fredericktown passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Tazwell, Virginia, to the late Otis and Louise (Burnette) Bandy.

Betty was a 1958 graduate of Centerburg High School. She loved to spend time with her family. Betty was married to her high school sweetheart for 61 years; their hearts truly did beat as one.

Betty is survived by her children, Penny (Keith) Beitzel of Fredericktown and Ray E. (Kelly) Hess of Minster; grandchildren, Nikki (Megan) Pope, Bryce (Elaine) Pope, Tyler Hess, Brady Hess, Alicia Beitzel and Brian Beitzel; great-grandchildren, Trindy Brown and Ethan Pope.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Hess, on Nov. 18, 2019; sister, Jonnie Fisher; and brothers, Otis and Doug Bandy.

In following with Betty’s request, there will not be any services.

A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the care provided and to Megan for the care and compassion she gave to mom the last three weeks, you were her Meg.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

