CENTERBURG — Thelma B. Dilger of Centerburg passed away April 29, 2020 at the Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon.

Thelma was born in Marengo, as the third child to the late Bert and Maud Bailey. She was preceded in death by husband, Frederick and brothers, Ralph (Carolyn) and Harold (Mary) Bailey.

She is survived by son, Denny, and daughter, Donna (David) Miller; grandson, Mike (Tiffeney); great-grandchildren, Drew and Erin; granddaughter, Kim; great-grandsons, Evan and Carter; granddaughter, Andrea Miller; great-grandson, Dean Mason; along with many extended family members and friends.

A Centerburg High School graduate in 1944, Thelma worked at Nestle in Sunbury, retiring after 22 years. She was a member of the Centerburg Chapter of Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to watch Centerburg High School sports with Phyllis, and was an avid OSU football and basketball fan. Thelma enjoyed and was proud to host family dinners for holidays and birthdays in her home that her husband built.

Graveside services will be held at Eastview Cemetery in Centerburg on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the Iris Neighborhood staff at the Eastern Star home and the Hospice North Central Ohio staff. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Ohio Eastern Star Home, 1451 Gambier Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 or to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.