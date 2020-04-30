Knox Public Health seeking volunteers for contact tracing

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller covered several COVID-19 related topics Wednesday during her Facebook Live weekly update, including business reopenings and continued closures as well as KPH seeking 10 to 12 volunteers who would be trained to conduct contact tracing work by phone.

Miller started her update by welcoming Carol Emery, RN, Knox Community Hospital chief nursing officer. Emery discussed topics including “universal masking” — everyone wearing a mask as they enter the hospital — which went into effect Monday. KCH also is beginning to resume a variety of surgeries and medical procedures that do not require overnight stays, as well as diagnostic testing and imaging.

Under new state guidance, nonessential surgeries and procedures that were put on delay March 19 can begin to be rescheduled. Emery said KCH continues its efforts to prepare for any possible COVID-19 related “surge” now or in the future, with an incident command structure in place.

Last fall, KCH staff participated in a pandemic-related training exercise with other Knox County stakeholders, helping prepare the county’s healthcare workers in the event of mass casualties, she noted. The hospital has been holding extensive education classes to cross-train its medical professionals in different areas related to pandemic response.

For those who are concerned about entering hospitals or any healthcare facilities, Emery said the public should know the hospital takes every possible precaution to ensure the safety of its patients and staff. There are screening stations for patients and staff at all entrances.

There is also still a strict no visitors policy in place with limited exceptions. For now, those in need of care need to be patient about having their surgeries rescheduled because “that is going to take a while,” Emery offered. KCH staff will be contacting them in the coming days to make and confirm appointments. Telehealth appointments will continue to be an important part of KCH’s customer service.

Miller then addressed Gov. DeWine’s plans to open some businesses, such as retail stores on May 12, while keeping some businesses shuttered for now. The state’s guidance on topics like requiring masks changed from an order Monday to a recommendation Tuesday, although any business can require masks to be worn upon entry. That is all very confusing, she noted.

The state again changed its rules Wednesday on requiring masks and/or facial coverings — with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted saying they will be required for employees of all Ohio businesses. The announcement came during Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily COVID-19 press briefing after Miller’s update on Facebook ended.

“We’re all in this together,” Miller said, while adding that more confusion comes when businesses that are connected — like veterinarians being open for business, but not dog groomers — are under different orders.

The governor proposes guidance, but then that guidance goes through its process of being introduced and that’s when changes can be made, Miller said. It’s the job of county health departments to figure out what rules are in place and that can require an opinion from legal counsel. The goal is to reopen the state but to do so safely and in phases, she emphasized, while addressing any COVID-19 “hot spots” with testing, quarantine and isolation as they occur.

Miller said KPH is still waiting for guidance on auctions, yard sales and garage sales, which have been classified as nonessential but are under discussion because it is the season for these sales. She asked for those planning yard and garage sales for their patience. Miller offered it was her hope that beauty salons might be given a reopening date.

Miller said she’s also waiting for state guidance on high school graduations, which would be “virtual” ceremonies to a large extent while noting school districts can get “creative,” such as with “drive-in” ceremonies. She expressed concern in viewing Facebook posts from families stating they plan to host graduation parties. Those with close gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted, Miller said, and advised those making plans to reconsider or risk law enforcement becoming involved.

“Be cognizant of what you’re doing,” Miller said. “It’s not just about you, it’s about the safety of others in your home.”

For those expecting competitive sports to return shortly, Miller said mass gatherings of any kind, including spectator sports, will be in the last phase of reopenings. “I’m sorry I’m the one who has to tell you that,” she offered.

Miller also said KPH is seeking from 10 to 12 volunteers who can help with contact tracing. Those selected would receive training to make calls to people connected to those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and determine who may have been exposed and need to be monitored for symptoms.

“They do a lot of information gathering,” Miller said.

Currently, KPH has four medical staff members who conduct contact tracing. Those staff members have medical experience, which is helpful for contact tracing volunteers but not required, she said. Those who wish to fill out an application can find it at https://buff.ly/3f3QHLo. The application should be sent to info@knoxhealth.com.

Knox County reported its 16th positive COVID-19 case Wednesday, the first new case this week according to KPH. The person is a 79-year old woman who recently returned from Florida and is isolated at home. There have been 177 specimen collection kits in Knox County sent away for coronavirus testing to date, with 12 test results pending, one positive result from another county, one death involving an elderly man who had been residing in Florida, four probable cases (residents who meet some symptoms criteria but were not tested), and 19 individuals being monitored.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Recovered April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered April 19, 2020 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Recovered April 21, 2020 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Home Recovering April 22, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Recovered April 22, 2020 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Home Isolation April 29, 2020 79 Female Knox Recently returned from Florida Home Isolation

SOURCE: Knox Public Health on April 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

