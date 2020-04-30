KCCC seniors completing skill tests

MOUNT VERNON — With school buildings being closed for the remainder of the school year, students at the Knox County Career Center are still managing to complete their industry credential assessments through various means.

“Many of our students were able to earn their industry credentials prior to the distance learning period,” Kathrine Greenich, KCCC superintendent, said. “For others, they continued to review materials online and put to practice the skills they obtained to prepare for hands-on certification tests.”

Some of those tests will take place after the school year is over, she continued, with guidance from the Ohio Department of Education. Other programs will be working with Vicki Clark, KCCC testing coordinator, lab instructors and with Knox Technical Center programs to complete the hands-on skills assessments needed while still maintaining social distancing requirements.

Either way, Greenich said that the teachers have been working with the students on earning their credits and preparing to take their industry credential testing through distance learning.

“We are working with ODE and the different requirements of each credential and our students to ensure they complete their year at KCCC as they would have before distance learning took place,” said Greenich.

Many of the construction and the State Tested Nursing Assistant students had earned their certifications and credentials before March 17. Other areas are waiting for testing centers to open or can take the assessments online.

Auto Tech and Collision Repair students have been able to take their Automotive Service Excellence certification online through KTC’s testing center. Digital Media Software Design, Computer Networking Technology and Pre-Professional Mentorship program can take their assessments online through Pearson-VUE and Certi-Port. Students in Early Childhood Education are registered to take their Child Development Associate certification test, but are waiting for a testing center to open up.

Those who have to wait to get their certifications will still be able to graduate, Jeff Lavin, high school director, said.

“There are other paths to graduation that don’t rely on earning an industry credential,” Lavin said, adding that some students can earn their career-tech certificates of completion by simply completing their career center program.

He mentioned that later testing for students might affect jobs if students have them already lined up but, they are working within state guidelines to partner with KTC programs to help meet the needs of students during this time.

“This situation could possibly open different testing opportunities in some career fields,” he said about the current COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning. “But many professions require skills that will still require hands-on credential tests.”

Greenich added that they are working on plans for some type of senior recognition. Plans for that will be released in May to parents and students.

“We are saddened that we couldn’t return to school,” she added. “Our teachers, staff and administrators have done an amazing job throughout this phase of distance learning. We are grateful for the efforts of our families and students too.”