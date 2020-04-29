Sheriff, judge hold onto positions

MOUNT VERNON — Primary election results saw the re-election of two key officials in Knox County’s criminal justice system. Incumbent Sheriff David Shaffer and incumbent Probate/Juvenile Judge Jay Nixon won the Republican primary, concluding an unusual and prolonged election due to COVID-19 delay.

With 57 percent of Republican voter turnout, Shaffer won 58.53 percent (4,222 votes) of the votes against Danville Police Chief Dan Weckesser at 41.47 percent (2,991 votes). Meanwhile, Nixon won 68.59 percent (4,669 votes) against Fredericktown attorney John Dilts at 31.41 percent (2,138 votes).

Typically, the Knox County Republican Party would be gathering at the Alcove Restaurant awaiting election results. Given the COVID-19 shutdown, the incumbent candidates stayed at home with close family and friends instead.

Shaffer said he hung out at his house and will be celebrating with some ice cream.

“A big thank you to family, friends, the party and the Knox County people for their support,” Shaffer said.

Leading the sheriff’s office for a third term, Shaffer said his short-term goal right now is to keep the inmates and staff safe under the current COVID-19 crisis.

Overcrowding and transferring inmates to and from different facilities increase the risk of cross-contamination and viral outbreak in the limited space of enclosed detention facilities, potentially putting both inmates and staff at risk. Recent outbreaks at Marion Correctional Institute and Pickaway Correctional Institute as well as Morrow County Jail brought these concerns close to home.

In response to some of the critiques his opponent had against his office, Shaffer said they were “claims but not founded.” Shaffer expressed that his office will not change how it operates based on those claims.

Weckesser previously voiced his belief that the sheriff’s office was not transparent enough and that outlying communities are not getting as much patrol coverage as more populated areas in Knox County.

Weckesser ran against Shaffer on the platform that he will improve the sheriff’s office’s practices by utilizing more police dogs, increasing patrols in outlying communities and establishing more direct access to the sheriff, as well as running an open and transparent office.

Weckesser was not available for comment.

While he will not be the next sheriff, Weckesser remains Danville Police Department chief of police, continuing a 18-year-long law enforcement career in Danville.

Danville Mayor Joe Mazzari said that he is glad to retain Weckesser’s service in the village, although he supported the chief’s running for sheriff.

“I liked both men for sheriff,” Mazzari said. “I appreciate Shaffer for what he does at the sheriff’s office and obviously I appreciate the work Dan does here (in Danville).”

As for the probate/juvenile judge race, Nixon said he was at a loss for words for the support he received — nearly 70 percent of the Republican votes.

On election night, Nixon said he had dinner with family and a small gathering of supporters.

“I want to thank my supporters, for everyone who came out to vote under the unprecedented circumstances,” Nixon said. “I’m humbled by the results and excited for the next six years for the children and families in Knox County.”

Nixon expressed his gratitude for the partnerships the court has with local agencies, in both public and private sectors, that have worked together to provide “trauma-informed care” and create better outcomes for children and families that came to the court.

“It’s a win for the kids and families,” Nixon said.

Moving forward, Nixon stressed that the probate/juvenile court’s new website allows people to access court documents from the comfort of their home or attorney’s office. Applications for marriage licenses are also made available through the website. Both implementations enable people to minimize exposure and time spent at the courthouse during the COVID-19 crisis.

Nixon additionally expressed excitement for the court’s upcoming counseling program and a family dependency special docket, which will be the third special docket in juvenile court.

Dilts, a Fredericktown native and practicing attorney in Mansfield, pulled in 31 percent of the votes in his first run at a public office.

In his bid for the probate/juvenile judge position, Dilts emphasized his experience as an attorney and court-appointed guardian for juveniles. Dilts also highlighted the importance of probate court, which sometimes gets overshadowed by juvenile court. He has been a special administrator at Richland County Probate Court to handle the court’s more difficult cases, according to Dilts’ campaign biography.

Dilts is currently the owner of his own private practice.

Dilts could not be reached for comments before press time.