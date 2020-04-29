Incumbents roll over opponents

Bemiller, Collier retain commissioner board seats

MOUNT VERNON — By wide margins, incumbent Knox County commissioners Teresa Bemiller and Thom Collier retained their seats over challengers Eric Wisyanski and Barry Lester, respectively.

Bemiller, who spent 12 year as the county’s elected clerk, will now serve her fourth term as commissioner starting in January 2021. She defeated Wisyanski, who works as the maintenance manager of AMG Industries Inc., by a margin of 76 percent to 24 percent. She received 5,276 votes to Wisyanski’s 1,664.

The race between Collier and Lester was closer, with Collier receiving 60 percent, or 4,205 votes, to 40 percent for Lester, or 2,795 votes.

✓ = Unofficial winner. All votes are not official until certified by the Knox County Board of Elections.

Bemiller offered the experience she has built up through the years as a Knox County public servant has served her well in elections. She said people she has worked with have become confident in her abilities to help lead the county forward on all matters. That experience included spending several years in the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, as well as seven years as director of the Knox Metro Housing Authority.

“I’m very appreciative of the trust people have placed in me,” she said.

Bemiller ran for re-election on no specific issues but had offered that seeing the county’s budget balanced in recent years, including surpluses and achievement through a high bond rating, was an accomplishment she and others in county government helped make happen.

“I’ve had a lot of years of public service experience to fall back on,” she emphasized. “This is more of a passion for me now than just a job.”

Speaking of what it has been like to wait out an election that spanned more than one extra month, continuing on through mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, “It was definitely a much different election night than what we are used to seeing.”

Wisyanski, who ran as an independent in 2014 against then-incumbent Republican Roger Reed, said he is continuing to gain experience as a commissioner candidate and plans to run again, in two years against Bill Pursel. He congratulated Bemiller and said he is not deterred from running again.

“I’m disappointed that I lost, but she has a lot of experience behind her,” Wisyanski offered. “I knew it was going to be a tough battle, and I really want to congratulate her.”

Wisyanski, a 13-year Knox County resident who lives in Apple Valley, said his main issues, including supporting county entities and law enforcement with all the resources necessary to combat the illegal drug epidemics, including opioids, remain a priority. Lessening illegal drug use is a major issue in Knox County if it is to build on its ability to bring high-paying jobs into the area, he offered.

“I want to make Knox County a better county,” he said. “And it will be.”

Wisyanski said to prepare for his next run at commissioner over the next two years, he will be attending meetings whenever possible, including township meetings throughout Knox County. He also plans to attend commissioner meetings when he can and take an active role in asking questions and offering suggestions.

Collier, like Bemiller, said his winning election result has been built through decades of service to county residents, both in private business with 35 years mainly spent in property maintenance and property management as well as real estate, and in serving as the area’s state representative.

“I’d like to thank the voters of Knox County for their confidence in allowing me to return for another four-year term,” said Collier, who will enter his third term starting in January 2021. “I’m always humbled and appreciative of the support I’ve received in Knox County.”

Lester congratulated Collier for running a great campaign and for being “a gentleman and a scholar.” Like Wisyanski, Lester plans to run again for a public office, likely county commissioner,

“This was fun and a really good learning experience for me,” Lester offered.

Lester added that the next time around he will have gained more experience as a business manager at the Mount Vernon Country Club.

Collier said he normally expects a fairly low Republican Primary turnout with 30 to 35 percent of the county electorate casting ballots. Tuesday night’s Republican Primary in Knox County had a turnout of about 25 percent. He offered that the coronavirus pandemic, and a shift later in the election season to mail-in ballots for that reason, contributed to a lower-than-nomal vote total. In addition, there were no Republicans on the ballot nationally — as President Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.