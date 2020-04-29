Health commissioner discusses ‘reopenings’

MOUNT VERNON — With many Ohio businesses set to reopen between Friday and May 12, when retail businesses are allowed to open their doors, expect changes to rules regarding safety, Knox County Health Commissioner Julie Miller said Tuesday.

She noted Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders the past two days — first requiring that masks be worn Monday, but then changing that Tuesday to a recommendation — point out that coronavirus-related guidelines and rules are updated and changed as needed. And that makes the prediction business iffy, with the Knox Public Health and its community health center set to reopen Monday at 8 a.m. along with other Knox County offices.

“Some of the current statements and recommendations might change based on further input and evaluation,” Miller said.

“As of Tuesday, the wearing of masks was highly recommended, not mandated,” Miller, speaking directly about masks, said. “We hope that employers and businesses will want to protect their employees and customers or clients, and require them to wear masks … Any business owner has the right to require anyone entering their business to wear a mask.”

Miller said Knox Public Health workers “will continue to educate businesses and the public on how the virus is spread, and how they can protect themselves. That includes wearing a mask when needed, social distancing when possible, washing your hands often and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.”

“The people themselves and businesses are going to have to step up and make this happen,” she added. “Just like they have done to get us this far — by staying home, avoiding large gatherings, limiting trips to the grocery, and so on.”

Where more testing is concerned for COVID-19, that is still to be determined, she said.

“We have not received much information on the increase in testing. We hear that it is happening, but not how it’s happening,” Miller offered. Testing should be significantly increased in Ohio in areas “where there have been a dramatic increase in positive cases, commonly referred to as hot spots,” she said. Those include long-term care facilities, jails, prisons, senior citizen populations and those with compromising health conditions like diabetes.

Miller said it is within her control to decide how the KPH will look when it reopens Monday morning. Masks will be essential for all involved.

“Yes, beginning Monday, we will be requiring all returning staff to wear masks when they are interacting with the public,” she said. “All public (persons) entering the building will have their temperature taken and given a mask to wear if they don’t have one on.” She added that masks are not recommended for children under age 2, but plans to provide some for older children when needed.

“Gloves are only required for those employees providing direct care, like when giving immunizations or a physical exam — which has always been the case,” Miller said.

Since mid-March, the community health center has been closed to the general public, with nurse practitioners and dental personnel seeing patients by appointment only. Many appointments were steered toward telemedicine, through social media allowing face-to-face interactions if needed, and telephone calls. Meanwhile, she said, available seating has been reduced in the community health center lobby and waiting areas to accommodate social distancing, which recommends 6 feet of distance between people for their safety and those of health workers.

