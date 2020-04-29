MOUNT VERNON — Francis Dean “Bud” Keller, 89, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Morrow County, the son of Walter and Josephine (Tucker) Keller.

Bud proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1955. While stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he met and married Naomi R. Tosh who survives. Bud and Naomi just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Bud was a lifelong farmer and was also employed for over 21 years with Chattanooga Glass Company. He was a member of the Sparta United Methodist Church and previously served as a South Bloomfield Township Trustee.

He is survived by his loving wife Naomi (Tosh) Keller; two daughters, Deb Bigelow of Coshocton and Pam (Randy) Jones of Mount Gilead; grandchildren, Lacey (Chuck) Seville, Kay Leigh (Terence) Jones and Jason (Amanda Holsinger) Jones; great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava and Bella Seville, Nate Jones, Mason Jones, Trenton, Analyn, Leam, Ritchie and a future great-grandson due in June. He is also survived by a sister, Martha Jean Perkins of Howard.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Patricia Keller; a brother, Homer Keller and father and mother-in-law, Lexie and Erma Tosh.

Due to the current pandemic the family will observe a private viewing, but a public graveside will be held on Friday, May 1, beginning at 2 p.m. in Bloomfield Cemetery near Centerburg. Rev. Ryan Shelton will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sparta United Methodist Church.

To view this obituary or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

