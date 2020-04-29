Obituary

Dona Jean Van Winkle

MANSFIELD — Dona Jean Van Winkle, 64, of Mansfield passed away on April 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Van Winkle family. Visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.

 

