Danville softball denied ‘special’ season

DANVILLE — First-year Danville softball coach Charlie Duncan kept using the word “special” when he talked about his team. The Blue Devils had done some special things over the past few years, including five consecutive district championships and a trip to the state championship game in Division IV in 2017.

So, it was a tough pill to swallow when spring sports were officially canceled April 21, as it put an end to what could have been another special season for the Blue Devils.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Duncan, who spent eight season as an assistant before taking over. “I can’t compliment this senior class enough because — as brutal as this was — it didn’t stop them. They were, right away, texting, (sending messages) on social media telling their young underclassmen to continue to work and to not take one second for granted. So, I’m extremely proud of them for how they took that on.

“I felt they had been cheated, but as important, the community had been cheated because they didn’t get a chance to see what this team could have done because I think it would have been special. We had high hopes.”

“We’ve been telling the girls to still push themselves because this is like another offseason now,” senior Hannah Duncan said. “(They) need to put in the work like they would normally. (We told them) to stay in touch with each other because this is a very hard time and to prepare for next season and keep that winning tradition alive.”

Charlie Duncan thought this group had a chance to add to that list of achievements despite the loss of a talented group of players.

Danville lost Kait Briggs, McKinley Alberts, Samantha Lavender, Darleigh Parker and Jasmine Anderson off a team that went 18-8 and made it all the way to the regional finals in the Division IV tournament last year.

Briggs was the Central District player of the year and now plays at the University of Findlay, Alberts was All-Ohio and was playing at Urbana University before it closed and Lavander now plays at Ohio Christian University.

“We definitely lost a lot and had a lot of key roles that had to be filled,” senior Aubrey Dawson said. “But a lot of girls stepped up in those roles and a district title was definitely in our future.”

The Devils had six returning from last year’s squad. Five of them were seniors and four of those seniors lettered in every year of their high school careers.

“We were definitely going to lean on our seniors this year because they had been through our program quite a bit,” Charlie Duncan said. “Hannah Duncan (first base and third base) started at first base for us in a state championship game. Aubrey Dawson (outfield) was our starting left fielder for that state championship game. So, they knew what it took to get to that level.

“Cece Newbold is a pure athlete and a true leader,” Charlie Duncan said. “She was looking to dominate on the mound this year and take over that role. Brittney Holt (outfield, pitcher) might have been something special. She had speed to be a true threat in the leadoff spot for us and on the base paths.”

Hannah Duncan, a Walsh University signee, felt bad for her dad because his first season came to and before he got a chance to get a win.

“It really upset that me that this was my dad’s first year as a head coach and he got that taken away,” she said. “It would have been our last time stepping on the field together. Obviously, he’s always going to be coach dad. He’ll be coaching me no matter what.”

Senior Carly Seitz also returned off of last year’s squad and was expected to play the corners and fill in as a designated hitter.

“Carly Seitz is a returner and has a really strong bat,” Charlie Duncan said. “She was looking to fill in some holes at the corners and at the plate. Morgan Bernard (senior) had a great offseason and we were looking for her to contribute in the outfield.”

Junior Maddy Wine, who moved in from Clear Fork, was slated to be a pitcher.

“She’s a great addition,” Charlie Duncan said. “She fit in with the kids and took on a leadership role right away. She really bought in to what we were asking her to do right away. She’s an extremely hard worker and (was) going to be a really good ballplayer for us.”

Karley Ackert and Destiney Eutin rounded out the deep senior class and were looking to contribute in the outfield.

Juniors Hannah Bailey and Amelia Baldridge were going to fill some key roles. Bailey was looking to contribute in the outfield. She spent time in the offseason working at second base and catcher for the first time. Baldridge had some big shoes to fill in replacing Briggs as a catcher. She would have also filled in at shortstop.

“I am really impressed with her, her work ethic and her ability to step in and do whatever we asked of her,” Charlie Duncan said. “(Baldridge is) a phenomenal athlete. She has a really strong arm (and) a great bat.”

Danville had a pair of freshmen that were looking to contribute right off the bat in Taryn Mickley (shortstop) and Tessa Ferenbaugh (pitcher, shortstop).

“We really thought (Mickley) had the upper hand on that shortstop spot,” Charlie Duncan said. “We couldn’t keep (her bat) out of the lineup because she’s a solid, solid kid. (Ferenbaugh is) a really strong pitcher and a good bat. (She’s) very, very athletic and the more we get to work with her in our program, she’s going to be something special for the next few years.”

Junior Taylor Tyler (outfield) and sophomores Camie Newbold, Keaura Schilling and Dariane Holt (second base) were going to contribute. Schilling was slated to play in the outfield, second base and catcher and Camie Newbold was penciled in on the corners.

“I think ‘special’ was a fitting word,” Dawson said. “This group just really bonded well together. We worked really well together. From the start to the short amount of time that we had together, we grew so much. We had so much potential that was cut short.”